Seb Coe kept doping inquiry in the dark, says MP

Seb Coe has been accused of not sharing information relevant to a British inquiry into doping.

Coe told Britain’s Culture, Media and Sport (CMS) select committee’s committee in December 2015 he was “not aware” of specific allegations of corruption related to the Russian doping scandal.

The committee yesterday published an email from Coe to IAAF ethics board chairman Michael Beloff, sent in August 2014, in which Coe states he had received “copied documentation of serious allegations” made by Russian athlete Liliya Shobukhova.

A four-page letter written to CMS select committee chairman Damian Collins by Coe last week, detailing his recollection of events and why there is “no discrepancy” in what he told the panel in 2015, was also published on Tuesday by the committee.

Colllins, speaking to the BBC, said: “Whatever excuse he gives, it is clear that Lord Coe decided not to share with the committee information that was relevant to our inquiry on doping in sport.”

Meanwhile Coe’s closest aide at world athletics’ governing body has been dismissed from his senior role after he admitted receiving nearly €30,000 in cash from the son of disgraced former president Lamine Diack and lying about it.

Nick Davies, the IAAF deputy director general, said he was given the cash in two envelopes by Papa Massata Diack in July 2013, shortly before the start of the sport’s World Championships in Moscow.

The Englishman told an IAAF ethics board investigation led by retired judge Anthony Hooper he thought these payments — one of €5,000 and another of €25,000 — were separately a bonus for his hard work and an advance on expenses he might accrue in his work to promote the Moscow event.

Davies initially denied receiving the money but later changed his story, admitting that he had kept most of it, but still denied receiving the money corruptly.

The conclusion of the Ethics Committee enquiry yesterday said: “Mr Davies has admitted misleading the investigation. It is all the more serious for the fact that Mr Davies only admitted his lie when his hand was forced upon requests being made of him for his bank statements, which would inevitably identify that the €30,000 had in fact been received by him at the relevant time, thereby revealing his lie.”

Davies also pleaded guilty to acting in a manner likely to bring athletics into disrepute and failing to act with integrity and honesty.

“I wish to admit that my false statement to you is a breach of the ethics Code,” Davies wrote in an email to the committee.

“I intentionally misled an IAAF Ethics Board Investigator and while in due course I would wish to advance an explanation/mitigation I can already emphasise that I did so in panic at being drawn into matters of such seriousness, when I had not been a party to the cover up of the doping tests or any other intentional wrongdoing.”