Seán McComb marches on in Hamburg

Seán McComb believes he could be hitting form at the right time after getting Ireland back on track at the World Championships last night.

The opening day of action started badly for Team Ireland as Lisburn bantamweight Kurt Walker was eliminated following a 4-1 split-decision loss to Leonel De Los Santos of the Dominican Republic.

De Los Santos, the 56kg No 5 seed, floored European medallist Walker with a big left hand in the first round and while the Irishman recovered to see out the bout, he could not make up for his early knockdown.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever been dropped,” said Walker.” I boxed well in the second and third. He caught (knockdown) me clean. I can’t remember, I’ll have to watch it back. It’s just a blur, the whole day.”

However, McComb fared better against Brazilian Joedison de Jesus in their evening fight as the Belfast light-welterweight claimed a 4-1 split victory.

The European Games medallist had the better of a cagey opener against his fellow southpaw before settling into a steady pace during the second round.

McComb fired off his jab in the finale before a clash of heads led to the ringside doctor inspecting both boxers.

The Irishman picked up a cut beside his right eye from the clash and while the nick did not distract McComb during this bout, it may be a concern going forward as he is due to fight again tomorrow night.

Cuba’s American Continental champion Andy Cruz, the No 2 64kg seed, will be the Irishman’s last-16 opponent, but McComb claims he is ready for any challenge as he aims to hit top gear in advance of the medal rounds.

“All the work’s done now, we’ve worked on everything and improved since the Europeans,” said McComb, who defeated reigning world champion Vitaly Dunaytsev of Russia at the continental championships last June.

“We’ve added a bit more to what I’d already had, so I’m excited to get in and see how things pan out,” continued the 25-year-old.

“I can see and feel the difference from what I’ve been working on. It’s all coming together well,” added the Belfast man.

Clonmel super-heavyweight Dean Gardiner is the only Irishman in action today as he takes on Korean Do Hyeon Kim in the 91+kg preliminary round this evening.

European light-heavyweight champion Joe Ward and Rio Olympic flyweight Brendan Irvine will compete in their respective last-16 bouts on Monday as the pair were seeded at the tournament and picked up byes as a result of their high rankings.