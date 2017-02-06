Positive Glanmire zone in on another double dream

Cup champions, Team Ambassador UCC Glanmire, continued their winning ways in the League when hammering Meteors 102-46 at Upper Glanmire Sports complex.

The Dublin side went into the game minus American Monet Neal and they were punished accordingly by a rampant Glanmire side who led 50-19 at the break.

Reflecting on the win, coach Mark Scannell believes his side are now very much focused on winning their fourth consecutive league and cup double.

Scannell said: “This team are very resilient and although teams will not make it easy for us we are determined to finish the season in style.” WIT Wildcats, who defeated Glanmire a week before the cup final, came back down to earth when they lost 58-48 in a low scoring game at Clontarf.

The Waterford side led 31-28 at the break but Killester, inspired by Mimi Clarke (15), ran out deserving 10 point winners.

Meanwhile, Liffey Celtics got back to winning ways following their cup defeat when they easily accounted for NUIG Mystics 75-42.

DCU Mercy coach Mark Ingle introduced new American Ashley Perez for their away game against Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell and she finished with an impressive game high 25 points in their comfortable 68-41 win.

In a game where Brunell failed to break down DCU, Mercy coach Francis O’Sullivan is now citing next week’s clash against NUIG Mystics as the most important game of the season.

O’Sullivan said: “A defeat against NUIG Mystics is unthinkable but today’s performance was extremely disappointing and we have lots of work to do.”

The mood in the DCU camp was naturally upbeat as coach Ingle was delighted and declaring: “We needed an injection of pace and our new American signing Ashley Perez gave us plenty of it and overall it was a steady and professional performance.” Meanwhile in the Men’s Super League Griffith Swords Thunder are certainly on a winning streak as they kept their title hopes alive with a 80-68 win over fellow Dublin side Eanna.

Once again it was their Spanish star Jose Maria Gil Narbon that led their scoring with a 28 point tally.

After winning their first national cup Thunder have their eyes firmly placed on hauling back leaders Templeogue as Dave Baker reflected on their latest win.

Baker said: “ The cup win was electric but now we must try and complete a double and the only way possible for that to happen is to win every game until the end of the campaign.” DCU Saints coach Joey Boylan was thrilled his side held out for a 77-74 win over Moycullen in a thrilling game at the DCU complex.

Once again Saints stalwart Martin Provizors led their scoring on 21 points.

Killester got back to winning ways following their cup final defeat to Swords Thunder when easily accounting for UL Eagles 81-66.

UCD Marian won the battle of the colours at the Mardyke Arena when defeating UCD Demons.

Demons led for long periods but the sides were tied at the break at 43 points each.

Despite Adrian O’Sullivan (23) having a tremendous game Demons intensity dropped in the second half as UCD held out for a hard earned six points win.