Last weekend’s RTÉ Team Of The Year accolade for Ireland’s show jumpers may have crowned a memorable 2017 for equestrian sport in this country, but we’re not quite done for the year yet.

There is the prospect of some Christmas icing on the cake next week when three Irish pony riders travel to Mechelen in Belgium to compete in the first-ever FEI Ponies Jumping Trophy final, and, after an impressive qualifying campaign, all three could well be in the shake-up when the event concludes on December 30th.

Kate Derwin (Cul Ban Mistress), Seamus Hughes Kennedy (Cuffesgrange Cavalidam), and Abbie Sweetnam (Dynamite Spartacus) all comfortably made the cut of 20 riders for the final. A fourth Irish rider, Charlotte Houston, also qualified but won’t be taking up the place she earned with Lea du Genier.

The good showing by the Irish in the lead up to the final came as no surprise. Derwin and Sweetnam were both members of the Irish team which won the gold medal at the Pony European Championships in Hungary last July, and Derwin claimed individual silver as well.

The final qualifying table for next week’s event showed Cork rider Sweetnam topping the standings.

“That gives me confidence, but when we go there we’ll all be in the same boat, which is good in one way and tough in another,” she told the Irish Examiner this week. The Ballinascarthy teenager, who is a niece of senior European gold-medalist Shane Sweetnam, says her mount Dynamite Spartacus is shaping up well for the event. “He’s in really good form at the moment. I had a training session with him yesterday and he jumped really good. He’s really fresh, which is good for travelling.”

The 11-year-old grey gelding is owned by her mother Susan Sweetnam.

This competition was introduced this year by the world governing body (FEI) to promote jumping as ‘an ideal sport for youth’. One of the innovative features of the event is that all rounds are staged in conjunction with the senior FEI World cup series, which means the pony riders are in the company of the world’s top competitors at each meeting, rather than appearing at standalone events, something which the Sweetnam has enjoyed.

“We’re in the same stables as the internationals, and in Verona we got to walk the world cup course with Bertram Allen. That was pretty cool.”

She feels hopeful of Irish success at the event, but is expecting the opposition to be challenging. “I think they’re all going to be tough. Molly Hughes Bravo was always pretty close to me, and the last day in Stuttgart she won, so I think she’ll be tough.”

Hughes Bravo, daughter of Irish show jumper Marion Hughes and husband Miguel Bravo, competes for Portugal.

She finished second behind Sweetnam in the qualifying table riding Carrickaduff Pet, and may be one to get in the way of another Irish coup.

The awarding of Team Of The Year to the senior show jumpers took many by surprise at the weekend. Equestrian sport doesn’t loom large in the general public consciousness outside of Dublin Horse Show, so winning the European Championships in Gothenburg in August no doubt escaped the notice of many.

RTÉ must take credit for the nomination, but many have expressed the opinion that it was only because the voting was public that the show jumpers won out. Would they have won if the awards were called by a panel of experts? Possibly, but you wouldn’t think so if you were listening to the weekly sports panel assembled on Sean O’Rourke’s ‘Today’ programme on RTÉ Radio on Monday.

Eugene McGee got in the first blow to say that awarding the accolade to the show jumpers was “ridiculous”, following which O’Rourke himself reminded everyone that “we didn’t even win the Aga Khan.” There was no support offered at all for the show jumpers, and O’Rourke felt it necessary to remind his panel that the team were European Champions.

The mention of the Aga Khan by O’Rourke in this context is valid, but those who follow the sport know that because it was staged just 12 days before the Europeans, some of Ireland’s best pairings were ‘reserved’ for Gothenburg. That plan was clearly outlined by Rodrigo Pessoa at his first press conference when he became Irish manager earlier this year. It worked.