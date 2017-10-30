Pemberton on song for Tralee

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors moved into second place in the Men’s Super League following their impressive 90-78 win over Killester at Clontarf.

The Kerry side produced their best performance of the season with American Trae Pemberton in tremendous shooting form.

In a scoring first-half, the Warriors, inspired by Pemberton and Kieran Donaghy, led 47-45.

The Dublin side were on a recent run of good form and despite another positive performance from Ciaran Roe, they couldn’t prevent the Tralee side from securing maximum points.

Said Warriors’ coach Mark Bernsen: “This was always going to be a huge test for us but the guys played outstanding defence in the second half and shut down various Killester scoring threats.”

Griffith College Swords Thunder travelled to Galway and got back to winning ways when defeating Maree 84-70. Maree gave a debut to new American signing Jamelle Tolliver and pushed their Dublin opponents in the first half when trailing 46-40 at the break. In the second half the class of Isaac Westbrooks (20) helped Thunder gain control as the Maree challenge faded.

John Finn, who has been at the helm of Maree for many years, was pleased with his team’s performance, despite the loss. “The lads put in a great shift against a top-class side and I think we will be gettting more competitive as the season matures.”

In the Dublin derby UCD Marian got back to winning ways with a comfortable 104-80 win over DCU Saints. There were shockwaves sent through Belfield last week when UCD were demolished by Killester at home. However, on this occasion they looked a far sharper outfit. For captain Conor Meany (26) this was the perfect response to the Killester defeat.

“We weren’t at the races against Killester but credit to them, they punished us and we were determined there wasn’t going to be a repeat performance against Saints.”

UCC Demons welcomed back player-coach Colin O’Reilly for their game away to Belfast Star. He helped them to an impressive 84-75 win.

The Cork side led 42-32 at the break and despite Star reducing the deficit to three points entering the last quarter, Demons rediscovered their shooting form to run out deserving winners.

In the Women’s Super League, Chantelle Alford (15) had her best game of the season when helping Killester easily dispose of IT Carlow 87-61. Ambassador UCC Glanmire were far too good for Portlaoise Panthers and with Grainne Dwyer leading their scoring on 26 points they ran out 94-54 winners.

WIT Wildcats made work hard before disposing NUIG of Mystics 64-59.

Champions Liffey Celtics defeat DCU Mercy 71-68. A 30-point display from Liffey’s Jazmen Boone sent Mark Byrne’s charges home to glory. Said Byrne: “We had a super start, which is something we hadn’t had in recent weeks, but we let it slide and they had a really good press. But the girls did well, they hung in and dug deep and were smart down the stretch so I’m delighted.”

Today’s fixtures: Men’s Super League (3pm unless stated): Swords Thunder v DCU Saints, ALSAA; Garvey’s Tralee Warriors v Eanna, Tralee; Moycullen v KUBS BC, NUIG Galway; Templeogue v Maree, Oblate Hall, 3.30pm.