It may have been Conor McGregor’s year, in terms of earnings banked, but in the nation’s affections, Notorious has shipped losses in 2017.

During his recent appearance at Blanchardstown District Court on a speeding charge, McGregor confirmed to Judge Miriam Walsh that his daily rate is now €140m, referring to his blockbuster crossover showdown with Floyd Mayweather in August.

According to the annual Teneo Sports’ Sponsorship Index survey, released yesterday, that Las Vegas fight — won by Mayweather — was the sporting event of the year, with 26% ranking it their most memorable sporting moment, double the vote for James McClean’s goal against Wales in the World Cup qualifiers and also ahead of Joe Canning’s last-gasp match-winning point against Tipperary to win the All-Ireland hurling semi-final.

Yet McGregor’s approval rating slumped this year, that court appearance and other recent headline-making activities no doubt playing a part, with Katie Taylor reinstated as the nation’s darling.

Just 8% ranked McGregor their most admired Irish sports star, compared to 16% last year. Taylor, who won and defended the WBA Lightweight title this year, climbed from 14% to 21%, reclaiming the standing she held in 2013 and 2014.

Taylor’s win over Argentina’s Anahi Sanchez at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium in October was also regarded as Ireland’s greatest sporting achievement this year with 16% of the vote.

The end of Galway’s hurling famine (9%) pipped Dublin’s three-in-a-row triumph over Mayo (8%).

There was a hint too of a slide in rugby’s appeal — 15% nominate the game as their favourite, down from 17% last year.

Though 13% of voters say the Six Nations is the event they will most look forward to in 2018.

The Republic of Ireland’s play-off exit hasn’t extinguished enthusiasm for the World Cup finals (23%), although it is the GAA championship (25%) whetting most appetites again.

Soccer remains the country’s most popular sport overall, chosen by 20% of respondents, down from 21% last year. GAA stays on 17%, though it is top amongst women.

The study shows that 18% of the population play sport either competitively or recreationally, while 21% of over 18s are gym members.”

This year’s survey also studied how viewers consume sport, with 73% of Irish adults indicating that they watch sport on television.

Increasingly, that attention is split, with 50% saying they check social media while viewing. This increases to 71% of all 18-24 year olds, with Facebook the favoured social channel.

In its eighth year, TSSI is a comprehensive 1,000 person nationally representative survey carried out by Teneo Sports and Ignite Research.

Kelli O’Keeffe, MD of Teneo Sports said; “What is clear, is that the popularity of the big three — soccer, Gaelic games and rugby — shows no signs of abating.

“In a lot of people’s opinions female sports in this country crossed the Rubicon in the last twelve months.

"Katie Taylor has always been to the fore in this research but this year we’re seeing the impact that the Women’s Rugby World Cup had on the nations’ consciousness and the appeal of the Dublin ladies football team for example.

“It’s also clear that the phenomenon that is Conor McGregor is growing and bridging age divides.

"His fight with Mayweather was met with a wide variety of opinions but one thing is for sure, it was definitely memorable.”