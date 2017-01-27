Martin Walsh: Robert Barrable set to line up in Tarmac Championship

Martin Walsh tells you all you need to know about the upcoming Clonakilty Blackpudding Irish Tarmac Championship.

Dubliner Robert Barrable, who had a pulsating battle with World Rally star Craig Breen on the 2015 Circuit of Ireland Rally, has secured a deal to tackle the opening rounds of the Clonakilty Blackpudding Irish Tarmac Championship that begins in Galway next week.

The 29-year-old will campaign a Dom Buckley Motorsport Ford Fiesta R5 that will be run by Martin Wilkinson of CA1 Sport, the team that oversaw his heroics on the Circuit of Ireland.

“I wanted to come back last year but I had committed to the British GT series. Since the Tarmac series has gone R5 the competition seems good and that is why I have returned.”

His exit from the Circuit of Ireland still rankles with him. He had a great battle with Craig Breen as the pair traded the lead throughout the three days.

Barrable entered the third last stage as rally leader but was caught out on gravel and crashed. Barrable hasn’t given up on competing on some World Rally Championship rounds.

“I will give consideration to some rounds that would fit in with rallying at home. But in terms of chasing the WRC dream the money is just phenomenal. On a Monday, I have to get up and go to work.”

He added, “The two definite events at the moment are Galway and the West Cork. I have support from Michael Barrable Motors and Top Line Motors.

“I like the West Cork, we get a great welcome in Clonakilty and I think it is probably the most underrated rally in the whole country.”

The top seeds for the Corrib Oil Galway International Rally are: 1. Garry Jennings (Subaru WRC); 2. Declan Boyle (Ford Fiesta WRC); 3. Alastair Fisher (Ford Fiesta R5); 4. Josh Moffett (Ford Fiesta R5); 5. Roy White (Ford Fiesta WRC); 6. Sam Moffett (Ford Fiesta R5); 7. Joe McGonigle (Skoda Fabia R5); 8. Jonathan Greer (Citroen Ds3R5); 9. Aaron MacHale (Citroen DS3R5); 10. Brendan Cumiskey (Ford Fiesta R5).

Multi-winning Northern Ireland champion Derek McGarrity (Ford Fiesta WRC) is the top seed for tomorrow’s New Year Stages Rally in Kirkistown. Connor McCloskey (Ford Fiesta WRC), Kenny McKinstry (Subaru WRC), and Robert Woodside (Citroen DS3 R5) are among the chief challengers. The National Navigation Trial Championship resumes tomorrow night with the Skibbereen 100 Isles Navigation Trial in West Cork. Following the cancellation of the Cork 1000 Shakes Navigation Trial the series will now be decided on the best five from seven events.

The Skibbereen event will be based at the Castlehaven GAA Club in Moneyvollihane. It will consist of 85-miles on Discovery Sheet 89. Check-in and scrutiny begins at 7.15pm with the first car away is at 10.30pm.