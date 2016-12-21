Martin Coppinger claims cup to end James O’Donovan’s winning run

Martin Coppinger won the Noel Phair Cup at Shannonvale, ending James O’Donovan’s fantastic run of wins.

He won the first tip by 20m with a great bowl. O’Donovan got a super second, but Coppinger just beat it. O’Donovan’s third to the top of the hill was good too. Coppinger replied with a mammoth shot to the silver gate. O’Donovan’s reply lodged in water and missed it to concede a bowl.

Coppinger reached Desmond’s in three more to push his lead to almost two as O’Donovan just missed sight. He kept the lead close to two bowls by reaching Sam’s lane in eight. He made a mistake with his next though and the lead was back to a bowl. O’Donovan was just short of sight at Campbell’s in two more where he had the lead under a bowl.

Coppinger restored his bowl of odds in the following shots to Campbell’s lane. O’Donovan hit back with another great bowl past the novice line, which Coppinger missed by 30m. O’Donovan won the next exchange too and shaded a big last shot from Coppinger to keep the lead under a bowl.

Donncha O’Brien beat John O’Rourke by almost two bowls in the Seán Leahy Cup final at the Pike. O’Rourke started well. A nice rub with his second ensured that he made White’s cross in four, O’Brien just missed in four. He held the upper hand by making the bridge in two more. A big break at the bridge brought O’Brien level at Draper’s.

O’Rourke was still fore after they lofted there. O’Brien then got a brilliant ninth which won him his first lead by 60m. He followed with two more big shots towards the novice line where he led by 70m. After another big one he was almost a bowl clear. He raised the bowl with his next and extended his lead by beating the line in two more.

David Hubbard advanced against Cian Boyle in the Seán Scannell Cup at Donoughmore. They were level after four to the Bounds. Hubbard’s next rubbed at Ring’s corners and ran to the lollipops. He followed with a massive bowl to the wall which put him a bowl clear. He increased his lead with another big one onto the straight. Boyle got a brilliant bowl to the end of the straight, but Hubbard beat it. He was still a bowl clear at the nooks. It was over after Boyle made a mistake with his second last.

Dan O’Halloran beat John Cahalane by a bowl in the Grenagh tournament. Cahalane had 40m odds after a good second. O’Halloran then got a brilliant bowl towards the playing field to go almost a bowl in front. He raised the bowl with his fourth. He was still over a bowl in front at the halfway line and held it to Boula lane.

Gary Daly beat John Creedon by almost a bowl at the same venue. Daly had almost a bowl after three, but misplayed his fourth to lose the lead. Creedon won the next exchange. Daly then got a great bowl to the halfway line to take a big lead. He extended his odds in the next four. He had a bowl of odds at Boula lane, but Creedon saved it at the line.

Denis O’Driscoll had the first win in the Ballydehob tournament when he beat John Shorten by a bowl. He had 50m odds after his first to bare sight. He held that up the rising road. He made sight at the cottage in eight to go a bowl clear. Shorten brought the lead under a bowl at the Novice D line. O’Driscoll raised it again with his second last.

Paul Walsh beat Donal McCarthy in the last shot of the Lyre novice final. McCarthy led by a bowl at the bottom of the Mason’s hill. Walsh knocked it at O’Donovan’s pillars. McCarthy raised it again at the school and held it to the hump. Walsh took control with a massive bowl from Harte’s and won comfortably in the last shot.

In the Northern Builders Cup on the Cathedral Road Seán O’Reilly beat Eugene Kiernan by a bowl. He got two great openers, while Kiernan made a poor start. O’Reilly was a bowl up after four and won well. In the same tournament Andy Clarke came from behind to beat Donal Daly by a bowl.

In the John O’Donovan Cup at Carraig na bhFear Davey Fitzgerald, Declan O’Leary and Gearóid Spillane beat Joseph Murphy, Stephen Cahill and Mick O’Driscoll (M) by almost a bowl.

Next in the series is Bill Daly, Brian Daly and Denis Hickey against Shane Lotty, Denis Connolly and Aidan Horgan on St Stephen’s Day at Bottlehill. It then alternates between there and Carraig na bhFear up to the final on New Year’s Day.

Gavin Twohig and Paul Buckley feature in the annual Grange challenge on St Stephen’s Day. The Ballinacurra nine player tournament starts on Christmas Eve and continues on St Stephen’s Day and the 27th. The Séamus Grew Cup final is at the Moy Road on St Stephen’s Day.