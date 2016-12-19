Mark Keenan delight at ‘resilience’ of Templeogue players

Templeogue remain at the summit of the Men’s Super League following their 78-71 win over Griffith Swords Thunder.

Swords led for three quarters but a magnificent display of defending coming down the stretch ensured Templeogue kept their unbeaten record intact.

Once again the skills of Lorcan Murphy came to the fore as he finished with a game high 27 points much to the delight of coach Mark Keenan.

Keenan said: “It was a tremendous game and I am delight with the resilience shown by my players.

READ NEXT Billy Lynch the inspiration as Church of Ireland get back on track

“It was almost a replica of our recent cup defeat to Swords but on this occasion we finished stronger and this win could prove crucial when the league title is being handed out.”

The mood in the Swords Thunder camp was one of disappointment but coach Dave Baker praised the winners.

“We looked solid in the opening three quarters but credit to Templeogue they hit the big shots coming the stretch and deserved to win.”

“The lads will now have a week off but we need to be ready for Cork in early January as we cannot afford to be complacent going into the cup semi-final against Moycullen.”

The biggest shock of the weekend was Belfast Star’s win over UCC Demons. This was Demons’ fourth loss of the campaign and the prospects of winning their third title in a row now look remote.

The Cork side led 51-47 at the break but amazingly only amassed 10 points in the third quarter and were demolished coming down the stretch.

For Star coach Darren O’Neill this was an evening to savour. “I cannot remember the last time I coached a team to win against Demons but having said that my team were outstanding from start to finish.

“Having lost a number of players to scholarships over the years it has weakened us a little but I could not be prouder of the squad.

In the big Dublin derby Killester edged out DCU Saints 78-75.

Killlester led by the minimum at the interval 41-40 but with stalwart Jeramine Turner playing a pivotal role they managed to grind out a crucial win.

For the Saints coach Joey Boylan this defeat was hard to take: “I thought we played solid basketball and in the end a few shots not dropping proved the difference.

“Garvey’s Tralee Warriors were seldom troubled as they easily accounted for UL Eagles 98-66 at the UL Arena. The return of Kieran Donaghy proved crucial for the Kerry side but it was 18 year old Ryan Leonard that stole the show with a 27 point contribution .

Kubs had a rare win when disposing of fellow Dublin side Eanna 60-57.

UCD Marian are having a solid season and they had few problems disposing of Moycullen 92-71 at Belfield. The students meet Killester in the national cup semi final on January 7 a game that captain Conor Meany is looking forward too.

Meany said: “It was great to get a win going into the Christmas break with our cup semi-final against Killester now very much on the radar.”