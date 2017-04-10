Home»Sport»Other Sports

Lena Tice earns dramatic win for UCD

Monday, April 10, 2017
Alan Good, Hockey

UCD claimed the women’s EY Hockey League in dramatic fashion as Lena Tice struck two penalty corners to inflict a first defeat of the league season on Hermes-Monkstown, leap-frogging their Dublin rivals on the final day of the campaign.

Multi-talented Tice, the second youngest senior international in cricket history after an Ireland debut at 13, followed by a first senior Ireland hockey cap at 17, blasted home two short corner power slaps to cancel out Nikki Evans’ opener. The result earns them a European spot and was their second title in six days, adding to the Irish Senior Cup won after a 1-0 win over Cork Harlequins.

It marks UCD as number one seeds for the EY Champions Trophy play-offs and they will play fourth seed Loreto in the semi-final on April 29. Hermes-Monkstown, meanwhile, will face Cork Harlequins - who lost a low-key tie 1-0 to Railway Union - in their semi-final as they bid to retain that national title.

Five goals from Ireland U18 starlet Sarah Torrans saw Loreto condemn Belfast Harlequins to the promotion-relegation playoff after a 5-1 win.

The men’s EY Hockey League will go down to the last day as Banbridge and Three Rock Rovers ended the weekend level on 42 points. Bann concluded a tiring week with four points from the weekend, adding to a 3-0 win over Lisnagarvey in midweek with a hard-fought 3-2 win over UCD and a 1-1 draw with Glenanne. It meant that Three Rock’s 3-0 win at Cork C of I put them level with Bann on 42 points, while denting the Garryduff men’s play-off hopes.

C of I recovered to claim the Munster Senior Cup with a 4-0 success over Bandon. Conor Robinson’s heroics between the sticks for the Munster champions couldn’t stop C of I from scoring a pair in each half. Annadale won the f EY Provincial Play-offs series with wins over Clontarf, YMCA, Belfast Harlequins and Cork Harlequins to progress to the second phase of the promotion series.

In the women’s EY Provincial Play-offs, Old Alex progressed at the expense of Muckross after a 2-2 draw in the final game. Cork C of I ended with a win and a draw from their four games, ending on a high note with goals from Munster U16 captain Rebecca Kingston and a second of the weekend for Aoife Collins to edge Ballymoney 2-1.

