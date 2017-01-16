Katie Taylor mixes with the stars as Madison Square Garden date is in the pipeline

There was a brief lull in proceedings during Saturday’s action-packed card at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center as Floyd Mayweather made his way out to ringside.

Looking for a place to sit, the undefeated American icon spotted an empty spot on the front row and took his seat. Next to him was Katie Taylor.

“He didn’t really say much, to be fair,” she said.

The Bray star starts training camp in Connecticut today, so travelled to New York in order to take in the sort of show she now hopes to grace having decided to punch for pay last year.

READ NEXT Rory McIlroy set for scan on back injury

“These are nights that I dream of,” she added. “To box in front of crowds like this, to have the opportunity to actually box on a big stage like this will be incredible. It will be great for women’s boxing as well.

“It’s very exciting to be here and it’s just nice to sit back and enjoy the fights for a change. There are so many big names just walking about, Floyd Mayweather being one of them.”

Taylor made the perfect start to her professional career at the back end of last 2016, racking up two quick wins in the year’s final five weeks, setting up an exciting 2017.

Her next outing could be right here in New York, with a spot on the undercard of Gennady Golovkin’s clash with Danny Jacobs on March 18 at Madison Square Garden, Manhattan, currently in the works.

Equally as exciting is the news that Taylor will also get her first taste of outdoor action as she will feature on the April 29 heavyweight megafight between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley, which is expected to attract 90,000 fans.

“My next fight will definitely be in March sometime,” the 30-year-old said. “Hopefully in America but there’s nothing set in stone yet. There has been talk of boxing on the Golovkin v Jacobs card and if all goes well, I’d love to do that. Who wouldn’t?

“[Promoter] Eddie [Hearn] is going to make an announcement soon but there is still work to be done on that fight. We will see what happens.

“The plan is certainly to box over here in March and then the Joshua card on April 29, that’s a definite. I want to be fast tracked, I want to be fighting as often as I can.

“Hopefully I’ll have five or six fights this year, the last of which — if all goes well — should be a world title fight. I’m not going to rush anything but I think that would be the ideal time frame.”

It was fitting, then, that this card in Brooklyn included Amanda Serrano’s successful defence of her WBO super-bantamweight title, via a points decision over Yazmin Rivas.

The four-weight world champion is one of the leading lights of the women’s pro game and, as a former title winner at lightweight, could be a future Taylor opponent.

She added: “She’s one of the top females out there so it was good to watch her. She said she’s willing to do around 140lb so it could be a big fight for the future for me. Obviously Puerto Rico v Ireland is always a big seller.

“I’d like to box for a world title if all goes well at 130lb and then obviously from there move up through the weights.

“I feel like there is a lot more to come from me and we haven’t seen the best of me yet. I feel like I’ve done the best boxing of my life during sparring with the other guys out here so I just need to transfer that to fight night now.”

Taylor was also a keen observer as Macroom welterweight Noel Murphy maintained his unbeaten start to life as a professional with a unanimous decision over Maxito Sainvil in their six rounder.

Then, at the top of the bill, London super-middleweight James DeGale clung on to his IBF title with a majority draw with WBC champion Badou Jack in their much-anticipated unification clash.

DeGale floored Jack in the first round but was put down heavily himself in the 12th round in a main event thriller.