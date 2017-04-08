Jordan Sloan claims title in record style

Jordan Sloan and Mona McSharry highlighted another spell of fast swimming as the Irish Open Swimming Championships continued at the National Aquatic Centre in Dublin.

Sloan, who broke the 200m Freestyle Irish record on Thursday, broke the 100m record yesterday to take his second individual title of the weekend. The 24-year-old broke another Ryan Harrison record from 2009 touching in 49.44 seconds, knocking .05 off the previous record of 49.49.

The delighted Bangor swimmer spoke after the race “I’m chuffed with that, it’s good to see it finally coming together, I knew it’d been there for a while I’m really happy with it. For the 100m (Freestyle) today I wasn’t under any pressure so just let it happen.

The 200m Freestyle time was under the Olympic time, a year late, but still really happy.”

Junior Mona McSharry dominated the 100m Breaststroke final as she crept closer to Fiona Doyle’s Irish senior record.

McSharry smashed her own junior record of 1:07.75, touching in 1:07.38, well under the consideration time for the World Senior Championships in Budapest in July.

Tallaght’s Niamh Coyne was the silver medal winner in 1:11.84. Rio 2016 Olympian Nicholas Quinn won the men’s 100m Breaststroke in 1:01.73, edging UCD’s Darragh Greene (1:01.91) and Bangor’s Jamie Graham (1:02.50).

Danielle Hill added to her 100m Backstroke title with a win in the 100m Freestyle. The 17-year-old Larne swimmer touched in 56.93 seconds, ahead of Ards’ Bethany Firth (57.19) and visitor Natasha Hofton (57.24) of Stirling University.

Bangor continued their record breaking in the men’s 800m

Freestyle event. Having won the 400m Relay on Thursday, Jack McMillan, Conor Ferguson, David Thompson and Jordan Sloan once again combined for the national title and a new Irish Club Relay Record of 7:32.11.

The quartet knocked a massive seven seconds off the previous record held by UCD (7:39.25).

In the women’s event Sundays Well of Cork doubled up on their relay medals as well taking gold in 8:50.58 ahead of Limerick (8:51.57) Leander (9:08.21).

The final event saw Larne’s Conor Brines race to gold in the Men’s 50m Butterfly final in 24.12 seconds while Stirling’s Lauren Mills touched first in the women’s event in 27.26 with the national title going to Ards’ Emma Reid in 27.31.

Competition continues today and tomorrow.