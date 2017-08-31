Ireland U23s ready for Euros

Ireland send an 11-strong team to the European U23 Rowing Championships in Kruszwicka, Poland, this weekend.

Niall Beggan of Commercial Rowing Club and UCD’s Andrew Goff, who were part of the Irish lightweight quadruple scull that won bronze at the U23 World Championships last month, were due to team up in a lightweight men’s double scull, while the remaining athletes will all form a women’s eight — Ireland’s first ever crew of this category to compete for Ireland at a FISA (World Rowing) event.

However, Beggan has been forced to withdraw due to illness. Goff will instead compete alone in the lightweight men’s single sculls.

The women’s eight crew will be made up of seven clubs: Emily Hegarty (Skibbereen RC), Sadhbh O’ Connor (NUIG BC), Oisin Forde (Cork BC), Aoife Corcoran (DULBC), Caoimhe Dempsey (DULBC), Claire Feerick (Neptune RC), Nuala Landers (NUIG BC), Ruth Gilligan (UCD BC), and UCC’s Cormac O’Connell is the selected coxswain.

Coaches John Armstrong and Paul Thornton will travel with the team, along with team manager Denis O’Regan.

Meanwhile, there has been a change of date to the Irish Open, which was originally due to take place on Saturday and Sunday, October 7 and 8.

The two-day event, open to those who wish to trial for the 2018 season, will instead take place on October 14 and 15 at the National Rowing Centre in Cork.

This will allow senior high performance athletes, who will have recently returned from the World Rowing Championships in Florida, to compete. Clubs and athletes must be registered with Rowing Ireland while payment of registrations of both clubs and athletes is now September and not January, since the amended rules changes at the AGM last April. The new rowing season will now run September to September.