How to make racing camels click with robot jockeys

It is science fiction in the sand. Under the relentless sun that partners the annual Liwa Sports Festival in Abu Dhabi, one of the oldest traditions of the United Arab Emirates merges seamlessly with 21st century technology.

The-nine-day event, a week-long celebration of UAE heritage, attracts the region’s most powerful four wheel drives and bikers who face exciting and terrifying challenges in and around the Moreeb Dune.

There are, of course, nods to the past, none more eye- catching than the spectacle and thunderous sound of camels racing through the sands. The sport is one of the oldest traditions in this country but it too has moved with the times.

Thankfully. At one stage, it was estimated 40,000 children were being used across the Persian Gulf as jockeys. Given that the average camel stands over six foot and can reach a top speed of 40 miles per hour, horrific injuries and worse were common-place.

“In the beginning, they were often times using children from other countries — like Pakistan and Sudan, as young as 2 or 3 years old — because they were so light. And, obviously, from a human rights perspective, it was terrible,” explained Sam Borden who reported on the sport for The New York Times in 2014.

In the early years of the last decade the government outlawed the practice of using children as jockeys. But the sport quickly found alternative riders to literally sit in the hot seat.

“They’re now using these tiny robots fashioned from pretty much anything you can find in a hardware store: A drill, a car remote entry clicker, a long piece of plastic to be a whip,” Borden explained.

He estimated that it cost less than 2,000 dirhams, or around $500, for a generic model.

Usually a 12-volt hand drill is mounted within an aluminum frame and the lightweight contraption is tightly strapped to the camel.

The drill, which is controlled via the remote, then spins the plastic whip off the camel’s side. To make it all look more pleasing on the eye, the owner may attach a little sponge head with a little coloured peaked cap and racing silks onto their creation. Borden continued: “The owner of each camel will ride along the side of the track in a car and can talk to the camel.

“They make a sound that the camel will recognise so that it will be inspired to run faster. So they have the button from the key-less entry clicker to do the whip and also a walkee talkee so they can talk to the camel. So, yeah, it’s not a robot like C3PO or anything, but it has that mechanical look to it.

“When you talk about sports in that part of the world — especially in Dubai or Qatar, where they’ve really been making a concerted effort to become a destination for western sports — a lot of it is based around the idea they want outsiders to be a part of their sporting culture. Camel racing is, in a lot of ways, one of the few, still only for the Emiratis, only for the people in the Arabian region.

“It’s not a sport where you see a lot of ex-pat owners running camels.”