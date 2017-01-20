Hayden Paddon takes a tumble in Monte Carlo as stage cancelled

The World Rally Championship got underway in spectacular fashion last night as Hyundai driver Hayden Paddon flipped his car on the 21.25km opening stage of Rallye Monte Carlo, forcing its cancellation.

The New Zealand driver, running third on the road, over-steered into a left hand bend, slid on ice and then hit a rock and rolled over before landing on its side. Initially, the stage was yellow flagged with the drivers behind Paddon all getting the warning message on the dashboard of their cars. Hayden and co-driver John Kennard were unhurt. The stage was cancelled.

Meanwhile, team-mate Thierry Neuville set the best time, seven tenths of a second ahead of M-Sport Fiesta WRC of World champion Sebastien Ogier. Dani Sordo (Hyundai) was slowed by the accident and like all the rest including Irish drivers Kris Meeke (Citroen WRC3) and Craig Breen (Citroen DS3 WRC) received a notional stage time. There was another stage late last night and today there are six stages in what is the longest of the four-day event.

In a strange co-incidence with Rallye Monte Carlo being the oldest rally in the world, the Acesigns Cork ‘20’ International Rally, thought to be the second oldest, is on the move as it switches its base to Macroom. Earlier this week, signatures were penned at rally headquarters, the Riverside Park Hotel, to a three-year deal for the event that takes place on the first weekend of October and is the final round of the Clonakilty Blackpudding Irish Tarmac Championship.

Rally organisers, the Munster Car Club have also secured the support of the Lee Valley Enterprise Board.

In recent years, the rally stages were centred around Fermoy with a city-based headquarters. Previously the Munster Car Club have used the classic stages like Lough Allua, Fuhiry and Gortnagane — in 2007 when Sebastien Loeb, Mikko Hirvonen and Daniel Elena competed in the rally as a shakedown for Rally Ireland, Loeb described the stage in Kilnamartyra as one of the best he had ever driven.

New clerk of the course Paul Browne confirmed scrutiny, parc ferme and the service park will all based within the town.

Meanwhile, the launch of the Triton Showers National Rally Championship takes place at the Glen Royal Hotel, Mullingar at 1pm tomorrow. This year’s series will begin with the Abbey Court Hotel Nenagh Rally on February 26.

Awards for the National Autocross Championship and the Munster Autocross series will be presented at the Oakwood Hotel in Shannon tomorrow night. The Eamonn Harvey Memorial Donegal Navigation Trial begins from the Community Centre in Termon at 9pm tomorrow night.

Ballincollig driver Matt Griffin and his Clearwater Racing team mates Mok Weng Sun (Singapore) and Kieta Sawa (Japan) will contest the fourth and final round of the Asian Le Mans series at the Sepang International Circuit in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

Also on Sunday, the Cork Motor Club celebrate 40 years with an open day in Kartworld, Watergrasshill.