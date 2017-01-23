Home»Sport»Other Sports

Graham Shaw targets World Cup qualification

Monday, January 23, 2017
Alan Good, Hockey

Graham Shaw has his sights set on World Cup qualification after his Ireland side cruised to a World League 2 title in Kuala Lumpur.

Having netted 34 goals in four games to reach the semi-finals, quick-fire strikes from Yvonne O’Byrne and Anna O’Flanagan inside the same first-half minute was enough to see off Wales 2-0, With hosts Malaysia surprising Italy — the tournament’s highest-ranked side — in the other last four tie, a rampant Ireland comfortably defeated them 3-0 with O’Flanagan, Zoe Wilson, and Katie Mullan doing the damage while Ayeisha McFerran saved a penalty stroke too.

Making the final had guaranteed the Green Army a place in the summer’s World League 3, where the World Cup tickets will be doled out. “We have had an incredible experience and, have grown and learned a lot as a group,” said Shaw.

Back home, Munster interest in the men’s Irish Senior Cup ended as Cork C of I gave themselves too much to do in a 3-0 reverse to Banbridge at Havelock Park. Peter Brown converted a penalty corner inside 10 seconds before Alex Burns diverted Johnny McKee’s cross into his own goal. Eugene Magee’s classy baseline run and finish had Bann cruising and with Julian Dale the only C of I forward able to sting Gareth Lennox’s gloves, they couldn’t mount a comeback.

UCD — who relegated Cookstown from the EYHL last season — were the Tyrone side’s nemesis again as they knocked them out on penalties after a 1-1 draw, while Corinthian showed they will be a dark horse in the last four with a 4-0 dismissal of Mossley.

Limerick’s 6-3 success over Weston sent them into the Irish Trophy semi-finals but Cork Harlequins’ women had a tough day in the Irish Junior Cup, crashing out after a 2-1 loss to Pembroke.

In Munster, UCC had a productive weekend with a pair of 1-0 wins, dumping Cork C of I out of the Munster Senior Cup before overtaking them at the summit of Division 1 with success over Waterford. The Déise girls also made it to the last four alongside UCC and Harlequins — 3-0 winners over Ashton on Thursday night — in the cup as they saw off Clonakilty 1-0.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS hockey, sport

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Simon Carr Q&A: ‘I know I can compete with all the guys here, I’ve beaten most of them’

Ian Lynam standing up to protect sport’s integrity

Un De Sceaux to deliver... if Ascot gets the go-ahead

Unsung Mark Walsh makes his mark


Breaking Stories

Ronnie O'Sullivan wins record seventh Masters title

Ryan Mason in stable condition after surgery on fractured skull

Goalie takes to Twitter to accuse Wes Hoolahan of diving twice against Wolves

Antonio Conte: 'Diego is very happy to stay with Chelsea'

Lifestyle

Greece's Corfu island is postcard perfect

The no make-up trend is beginning to catch on

It is impossible for women to be sexist towards men

The Irish designers bringing couture back to Ireland

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 