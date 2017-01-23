Graham Shaw targets World Cup qualification

Graham Shaw has his sights set on World Cup qualification after his Ireland side cruised to a World League 2 title in Kuala Lumpur.

Having netted 34 goals in four games to reach the semi-finals, quick-fire strikes from Yvonne O’Byrne and Anna O’Flanagan inside the same first-half minute was enough to see off Wales 2-0, With hosts Malaysia surprising Italy — the tournament’s highest-ranked side — in the other last four tie, a rampant Ireland comfortably defeated them 3-0 with O’Flanagan, Zoe Wilson, and Katie Mullan doing the damage while Ayeisha McFerran saved a penalty stroke too.

Making the final had guaranteed the Green Army a place in the summer’s World League 3, where the World Cup tickets will be doled out. “We have had an incredible experience and, have grown and learned a lot as a group,” said Shaw.

Back home, Munster interest in the men’s Irish Senior Cup ended as Cork C of I gave themselves too much to do in a 3-0 reverse to Banbridge at Havelock Park. Peter Brown converted a penalty corner inside 10 seconds before Alex Burns diverted Johnny McKee’s cross into his own goal. Eugene Magee’s classy baseline run and finish had Bann cruising and with Julian Dale the only C of I forward able to sting Gareth Lennox’s gloves, they couldn’t mount a comeback.

UCD — who relegated Cookstown from the EYHL last season — were the Tyrone side’s nemesis again as they knocked them out on penalties after a 1-1 draw, while Corinthian showed they will be a dark horse in the last four with a 4-0 dismissal of Mossley.

Limerick’s 6-3 success over Weston sent them into the Irish Trophy semi-finals but Cork Harlequins’ women had a tough day in the Irish Junior Cup, crashing out after a 2-1 loss to Pembroke.

In Munster, UCC had a productive weekend with a pair of 1-0 wins, dumping Cork C of I out of the Munster Senior Cup before overtaking them at the summit of Division 1 with success over Waterford. The Déise girls also made it to the last four alongside UCC and Harlequins — 3-0 winners over Ashton on Thursday night — in the cup as they saw off Clonakilty 1-0.