Glanmire show their ruthless side

Brunell 47 Glanmire 84: Ruthless is a word that comes to mind and it’s appropriate to describe Glanmire’s destruction of local rivals Brunell as the chase for a fourth National Cup success in a row continues.

Glanmire coach Mark Scannell may be a close friend and colleague of his opposite number Francis O’Sullivan but sympathy was in short supply last night as Glanmire turned on the after-burners to blitz Brunell after a slow start.

The underdogs, who lost their first seven league games of the season after a slew of injuries to key players, had the temerity to sprint into an opening quarter lead. At one point they led the champions 22-9. A shock on the cards on a weekend of the FA Cup 3rd round? The answer was emphatic as Glanmire cruised to a 37-point stroll.

For good measure, they kept Brunell scoreless for seven and half minutes either side of the half time buzzer. Whatever questions came their way, Scannell’s side answered with an exclamation mark. In truth they won pulling up.

For their own self-belief as much as anything, Brunell needed a big start. What they got was that and more, bringing attitude and accuracy in equal measure. They hustled Glanmire, dominating first quarter boards 14-8. Danielle O’Leary nailed two threes, the second pipping the shot clock for a

14-6 lead.

There were legitimate concerns about the depth of Brunell’s bench, though they didn’t extend to Orla Connolly - she clocked in for a big three with 1.53 left in the quarter for a 20-9 lead and would finish with a creditable 10 points.

Victory Scholar Madison Ward was putting in a shift at both ends and laid up for 22-9. Glanmire looked rattled but the second quarter would deliver a different narrative.

They might have trailed 22-11 but Glanmire quickly got busy eating into that deficit – and Brunell’s brittle confidence. The underdogs played the post option in Kilpatrick, but the Canadian’s hand got cold at a bad moment – she missed five second quarter scores in the paint and was 3-12 from the field in the first-half. Gráinne Dwyer made her pay, finishing the half with 12 points, and totalling 22, but grabbing two for 24-15 with 7.16 left in the half. The Tipp girl’s momentum wasn’t halted by a concussion scare – as Brunell started getting panicky on offence (eight turnovers in the second quarter after three in the first), Dwyer and Áine McKenna took control of the semi-final.

Kilpatrick steadied for a basket to keep Brunell 26-21 in front with 4.40 left in the half, but incredibly it was their last score of the half. Dwyer again and a three from Áine McKenna restored order to proceedings. At the interval the four-in-a-row seeking champions enjoyed a 34-26 advantage. After such an auspicious beginning, it was a heavy trudge to the changing rooms for Francis O’Sullivan and his players.

The third quarter brought no respite, an Alford 3 followed by a 3-point play from Claire Rockall. At 40-26, it was along way back for the underdogs, and with 5.39 get in the third they still hadn’t added to their total. Amy Waters rectified that embarrassment but in terms of changing the course of this Cork derby, it was a forlorn chase.

There’s good reasons Glanmire are chasing a fourth successive Cup and League double and are 8-0 in the League but hunger is a fundamental for Mark Scanlon’s side. McKenna, Lenihan, Rockall and above all, Dwyer, scrapped for every possession in the third quarter. Listowel girl McKenna went in for two and the bonus to make it 48-32 with 2.34 remaining in the quarter. Scanlon sat Dwyer down but the blue tide remained constant on the court. It was appropriate Hayley Lenihan – daughter of assistant coach Paul – nailed a three on the buzzer for a 58-34 chasm. All we could hear from the Glanmire huddle was Scanlon’s ‘keep it going’.

The likes of McKenna took the instruction literally, as she popped two baskets for 17 points, Lenihan looking to make an impact with a good steal and the two resultant free throws for a 68-36 advantage. Louise Scannell, the coach’s niece, nailed a three to pip the shot clock – Casey Grace did the same to rub salt in the wounds - and the talented teenage guard Annaliese Murphy also got valuable minutes ahead of the cup final in three weeks against the winners of today’s second semi – DCU Mercy and Liffey Celtics..

The danger for Brunell and their coach is what sort of long term damage this blowout will inflict – they have eight league games remaining to stay in the Premier League. A 1-7 half season record doesn’t augur well but with Kilpatrick healthy again after returning from a dislocated shoulder, Brunell will be expecting a dig out from their professional.

Top scorers for Brunell:

Kaylee Kilpatrick (18), Orla Connolly (10), Danielle O’Leaey (8), Amy Waters (6)

Top scorers for Glanmire:

Grainne Dwyer (22), Aine McKenna (17), Claire Rockall (11), Louise Scannell (9)