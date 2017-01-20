Glanmire shoot for another triumph

Team Ambassador UCC Glanmire will be hoping to keep their unbeaten record in the Women’s Super League intact when they travel to Waterford tomorrow to play WIT Wildcats.

The last time these teams clashed was in the National Cup quarter-final when the game went down to the wire before Glanmire holding out for the three-point win.

For Glanmire coach Mark Scannell playing Wildcats on their home court has always been a test.

“I think people tend to forget that Wildcats were once the dominant force of Irish basketball and they still play with plenty of pride and passion.”

Scannell wasn’t overly impressed with his side’s performance against Portlaoise Panthers on Sunday last and he is hoping for a major improvement from that clash.

Scannell added: “To be honest our shooting averages were poor against Portlaoise but credit to them they made life difficult for us and this game will be another test of my team’s character.”

The Cork club will next week bid for their fourth national cup title but Scannell hasn’t even thought about the Liffey Celtics challenge.

“You cannot afford to forget about what Wildcats are going to throw at us and look too far ahead because that’s when teams are liable to expose you.” Ironically Glanmire’s cup opponents are involved in a crucial league game against DCU Mercy who they eliminated in the cup semi-final.

There was huge disappointment in the Mercy camp following that defeat and coach Mark Ingle is hoping his players can respond.

Ingle said: “I was bitterly disappointed following our cup defeat but we simply didn’t turn up to play and got what we deserved.

“Liffey Celtics I am sure didn’t expect to lose last weekend in Cork to Brunell and for me it’s getting back to basics and playing the basketball we are capable of.”

Portlaoise Panthers will fancy their prospects of toppling Killester at home and Meteors should secure a home win against NUIG Mystics.

A big weekend lies ahead at the National Arena with six games taking place at national headquarters tomorrow and Sunday.

Killester will kick off proceedings tomorrow when they play Belfast Star. The northerners have a class American in Dillon Stinth but their defence has let them down in a number of games and coach Darren O’Neill will be hoping for a much-improved display.

“We have competed hard and pushed many sides close but the bottom line is that we need to get a few wins under our belt,” O’Neill said.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors are having an impressive season and with Kieran Donaghy and Ryan Leonard putting up decent numbers they will be confident of taking maximum points against Moycullen.

The all-Dublin clash between DCU Saints and Eanna could be interesting, judging by the latter’s recent performance against leader Templeogue.

On Sunday, UCC Demons, fresh from their 40-point defeat to Swords Thunder, will be looking to get back to winning ways when they clash with Kubs.

There were many post mortems in the Demons camp this week but on present form, this is another potential banana skin for them.

The big game of the weekend will see leaders Templeogue trying to preserve their unbeaten record against UCD Marian.

The students disappointed in their cup semi-final against Killester but have the depth to pose problems for the leaders.

Swords Thunder are in tremendous form and should have too much firepower for UL Eagles, with coach Dave Baker hoping his players come through unscathed before their cup final against Killester.

Baker said: “We will be at full throttle as we need to be going into the cup final with a winning mentality.”