Glanmire delight, but DCU go top

Ambassador UCC Glanmire returned to winning ways with a hard-earned 68-56 win over Cork rivals Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell in yesterday’s Women’s Super League clash at the Parochial Hall.

In a game that Brunell led up to the fourth quarter mark, fatigue kicked in coming down the stretch, as Glanmire held their opponents to a mere six points in the closing period.

Glanmire gave a debut to new American signing Adily Martucci, who only arrived in the country hours before the game.

For coach Mark Scannell, it was an encouraging display from his team following two consecutive defeats.

“I am happy with the contribution I got from players off the bench and I am happy with our new signing, who looks to be a perfect match for the team.”

Leaders Liffey Celtics lost their unbeaten record when going down to Killester 72-64 at Clontarf. Killester laid the foundation for their win with a stunning first half that saw Chantelle Alford and Rebecca Nagle excel and ensured they commanded a 47-32 interval lead.

Credit to the Kildare side, they responded in style and, with seven minutes remaining, the lead was reduced to seven points 57-50.

The game was held up for 15 minutes, as treatment was given to Rebecca Nagle, who suffered a neck injury and was taken to hospital for treatment. It later emerged that Nagle was later released from hospital with a clean bill of health.

The intensity of Killester eventually wore down the champions, as they held out for an impressive win, much to the disappointment of Liffey Celtics coach Mark Byrne.

“Killester were simply better, as we never came out of the traps and now we must get our act together for next week’s cup game against DCU Mercy.”

Portlaoise Panthers bounced back from their DCU Mercy drubbing to secure an impressive home win over NUIG Mystics 71-52, with American Stephanie Schmidt finishing with a game high of 20 point.

DCU Mercy are the form team, as their impressive 80-52 win over WIT Wildcats helped them go top of the Women’s Super League. Coach Mark Ingle certainly has his side playing champagne basketball, but he is not getting carried away.

“I am delighted with the manner my team have risen to recent challenges, but it doesn’t stop here, as next week we have a very difficult cup quarter-final away to Liffey Celtics. Cup basketball sometimes can throw up the unexpected and, with Liffey Celtics the only side to have defeated us this season, we certainly know we have a challenge on our hands.”

In the Women’s U18 National Cup, Brunell booked a semi-final date with Cork rivals Glanmire following their 72-58 win over Templeogue. In a game where Brunell didn’t produce their best basketball until the final quarter, a 20-point contribution from Katie Walsh propelled them into the last four.