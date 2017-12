DCU Mercy maintained their recent winning run by accounting for UCC Glanmire 62-57 in a thrilling Women’s Super League encounter in Cork on Saturday.

The Cork side led for most of the game but a stunning fourth-quarter display from the league leaders saw them snatch victory at the death.

For the DCU coach Mark Ingle it was a tough game that his side had to work hard in from start to finish.

“The bottom line is that nothing comes easy against Glanmire and that’s the reason they have been such a successful club over the last decade.”

The mood in the Glanmire was mixed as coach Mark Scannell reflected on the game as well as explaining his club’s stressful period leading up to this crucial clash.

“It was a difficult game that could have went either way but DCU Mercy are the best team in the country right now and it’s to us to get up to speed with them.”

In the last fortnight, Glanmire have been embroiled with the legality issue surrounding American Adily Martucci that forced the National Cup quarter-final against Killester to be cancelled. Scannell attended an appeal to the NAC in Dublin on Wednesday last and it now looks likely his team will be forced to play the tie without an American.

Scannell added: “Our game against Brunell will be played again as it was an administrative error on the side of Basketball Ireland. The case of Adily Martucci playing in the cup against Killester did not go our way as she is deemed to be illegal having played in the Brunell game.

“Although no date has been agreed I can tell you right now I am stepping away from talks as my job is to coach and I am sick of dealing with the whole scenario.”

Explained Basketball Ireland chief Bernard O’Byrne: “The Women’s Super League committee are dealing with the issue and I have been informed a decision will be made on Monday.”

Killester travelled to WIT Wildcats and came away with a comfortable 72-58 win with Aisling McCann, Hannah Thornton, and Ella McCloskey finishing with 14 points each for the winners.

A stunning 23-point contribution from American Jasmine Boone helped champions Liffey Celtics defeat Portlaoise Panthers 85-51.

Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell got the better of IT Carlow 82-73 at the Barrow complex. Brunell started slowly but with Amy Murphy in tremendous shooting form they managed to reduce the deficit to four points at the break.

The tempo increased on the restart as Brunell began executing baskets and in the final quarter they outscored their opponents 25-18 to ensure a hard-earned win for the Leesiders.

In the WNLC championship semi-final, Cork side Fr Mathew’s had an impressive 62-47 over Kilkenny outfit Marble City Hawks.