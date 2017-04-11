Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton gears up for Sebastian Vettel battle

Lewis Hamilton’s so-called ‘bromance’ with Sebastian Vettel has become a defining storyline of the new season, but the Briton is not anticipating a messy break-up even if their title battle goes the distance this year.

The championship now appears a straight shootout between Hamilton, in Mercedes silver, and Vettel, of Ferrari red, after the former joined his rival at the top of the standings with victory here in China.

Vettel soared to the chequered flag in Melbourne a fortnight ago, but Hamilton responded in emphatic fashion by leading every lap on Sunday to level the series at one round each as the circus heads west to Bahrain.

Hamilton, 32, endured a bitter, and at times, heated rivalry with his former Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg during the three years in which they went toe-to-toe for the title.

But the triple world champion is revelling in the new dynamic of his fight with Vettel.

Between them they have won every championship — bar Rosberg’s triumph last year — since 2010, but this is the first season in which they have slugged it out on track in similar machinery.

“I honestly think it will stay the way it is,” said Hamilton when asked if his rivalry with Vettel would remain a friendly one.

“Maybe there will be times when we are racing, and we are racing hard together, and of course there could be a scenario where one of us thinks something is unfair — he has been too aggressive — or whatever it may be.

“But we are grown men, we have come a long way and we have experienced a lot.

“The respect for one another is the highest I have felt from another driver, especially of his calibre.

“There is amazing sportsmanship, too. If he wins, he enjoys it but also acknowledges the person next door, and when you lose it is the same thing. We are both doing that and it is a great place to be.”

Hamilton had to wait until the sixth round of last season to open his winning account, but he cruised to the third ‘Grand Slam’ of his career — that of claiming pole position, winning the race and setting the fastest lap — to join Vettel on 43 points.

Next up for Hamilton will be the soaring temperatures of Bahrain. The desert heat could play into the hands of Vettel with his Ferrari expected to fair better in the warmer climate than Hamilton’s Mercedes car.

“Naturally, he wants to kill me out there, and vice versa, but outside the car there is an admiration for the other’s achievements and the way that they drive,” Hamilton continued.

“He is performing at his best, he is rapid out there. So when I manage to get ahead it only compliments you, and vice-versa.

“In fine, very close battles, any advantage you can get, and definitely early on, will hopefully pay dividends at the end.

“We are joint right now on points and I have got to try and make sure I finish ahead of him at the next race.”