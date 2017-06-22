Home»Sport»Other Sports

Flier Mullen the fancy for cycling TT

Thursday, June 22, 2017
Brian Canty

Ryan Mullen is the hottest of favourites for the Elite national time-trial championships that take place in Wexford today — though defending champion Nicolas Roche will pose a huge threat.

Mullen, one of the world’s most talked about riders against the clock, is coming off the back of a strong showing at the Tour de Suisse and if he has recovered from that week-long race he should win on the 34km course with something to spare.

He was third last year behind Eddie Dunbar and Roche but was hampered by injuries picked up at the ZLM Tour. His preparation this time around has been really good, in comparison. Roche was irresistible in 2016 when he won the title and will still pose a big threat, but Mullen will take some stopping.

Marcus Christie should also challenge, as should Bryan McCrystal, while up-and-coming U23 rider Michael O’Loughlin (Team Wiggins) is a quality rider against the clock.

Christie could definitely medal and his ride in a 25-mile TT at the weekend proves his form. He clocked 48:31 at the Father’s Day 25 on the Woodgree A26 course near Ballymena. It is a long way off the sub-47 he clocked in Wales in 2013 but given his goal is the championships he will be in the shake-up.

“I did a 46:41 in Wales in 2013, Ryan Mullen beat me by four seconds that day,” he said.

“But some of the British courses are ridiculously fast compared to here.

“Last weekend wasn’t super fast compared to what I’ve done before, but on a Sunday morning I’m happy with it. But it’s all about today.

“I’m running a bit behind with lack of racing but I’m looking forward to how I fare with a bit of structured TT training against a quality field.”

One man who won’t be racing is Sam Bennett as he is putting all his eggs in Sunday’s road race basket.

However, his preparation was hit by an airline losing his bikes.

“I have two bikes so I’ve my training bike to race,” he said of the incident that happened after the Tour of Slovenia recently where he won two stages. “I’m disappointed with them because both times I’ve flown with them, they lost my stuff.

“And now there’s the hassle of building the bike and getting the position sorted.”

Despite the upheaval, the Carrick-on-Suir man goes into Sunday’s elite men’s title race among the hottest favourites.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS ryan mullen

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Kinsale provides respite for Irish sailing season

Financial woe leaves Irish hockey out in the cold

Irish boxing chiefs set to dust down the Odessa file

Successful seniors head for Cork regatta


Breaking Stories

Nobody can quite believe Oscar was given an eight-match ban for this

Derek Carr's eye-watering Raiders contract makes him the best-paid NFL player in history, but for how long?

Liverpool announced the signing of Mohamed Salah in the most 2017 way possible

Convincing win for Limerick

Lifestyle

Dublin Cookie Co is cooking up a business

Ask Audrey: I tried tantric sex with my yoga instructor once and we managed 47 minutes before the bus arrived at Parnell Place

Bringing the bust to book in Sally Rooney's debut novel

Author describes what it's like when a man becomes a woman

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

    • 12
    • 15
    • 24
    • 29
    • 33
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 