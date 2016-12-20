Home»Sport»Other Sports

Eli Manning masterful as New York Giants continue winning streak

Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Jeff Taylor, NFL

The New York Giants claimed their first 10-win season since 2010 and kept alive their slim hopes of a division title with a 17-6 victory over the Detroit Lions.

Eli Manning completed 20 of 28 passes for 201 yards, and Odell Beckham Jr. made a one-handed touchdown catch late in the fourth quarter as the Giants won for the eighth time in nine games. The Lions, now 9-5, still top the NFC North with two games to play, but their lead is down to one game after victory for the Green Bay Packers.

Aaron Rodgers picked out Jordy Nelson with a 60-yard pass to set up Mason Crosby’s late 32-yard field goal to give the Packers a 30-27 victory over the Chicago Bears.

Ty Montgomery ran for a career-high 162 yards and two touchdowns, and the Packers earned their fourth straight victory, despite blowing a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter. Andrew Luck threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns as the Indianapolis Colts bulldozed the Minnesota Vikings 34-6. Robert Turbin rushed for two touchdowns, while Frank Gore rushed for 101 yards to help the Colts to a fourth win on the road.

Jacksonville Jaguars announced they had fired head coach Gus Bradley after their 21-20 loss to the Houston Texans, while the Buffalo Bills kept their play-off hopes alive with a 33-13 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Elsewhere, the Tennessee Titans won 19-17 at the Kansas City Chiefs, the Baltimore Ravens beat the Philadelphia Eagles 27-26 and the Cincinnati Bengals lost 24-20 to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Oakland Raiders clinched a place in the play-offs for the first time in 14 years after they beat the San Diego Chargers 19-16.

Sebastian Janikowksi kicked four field goals, including the match-winning score with 2:40 left, and Michael Crabtree scored their only touchdown 22 seconds before half-time when he reeled in a 13-yard scoring pass from quarterback Derek Carr.

Drew Brees threw for 389 yards and four touchdowns to lead the New Orleans Saints to a 48-41 win over the Arizona Cardinals. LeGarrette Blount scored the only touchdown as the New England Patriots ground out a 16-3 win over the defending Superbowl champions Denver Broncos and Devonta Freeman ran for 139 yards and three touchdowns as the Atlanta Falcons routed the San Francisco 49ers 41-13.

Dallas Cowboys moved a step closer to home-field advantage in the play-offs with a 26-20 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

