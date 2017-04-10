Eddie Dunbar overcomes cramp to claim victory in Flanders

Ireland’s Eddie Dunbar claimed the biggest win of his career at the weekend when he became the first Irish rider to win the U23 edition of one of cycling’s hardest races - the Tour of Flanders.

The 20-year old Cork man soloed across the line in the town of Oudenaarde almost a minute clear of Jasper Philipsen of Belgium.

Dunbar, with the help of his Irish teammates, had been one of the most aggressive riders throughout the afternoon and he made his winning move with some 20 of the 168 kilometres remaining.

He dragged two others with him before disposing of them one after another around the 10k to-go mark.

“I was cramping in the last three kilometres,” he said.

“I was just hoping my legs would not lock up completely.

“So I was trying not to press too hard. Once I passed two kilometres to go, I knew I was not going to be caught.

“There were so many things going through my head at the end. I was even wondering if there was maybe a guy ahead of me.”

For Dunbar, a two-time Junior Tour of Ireland and An Post Rás stage winner, it’s the culmination of years of hard work and dedication.

“I think this year is more relaxed for me,” he said of his third year in the U23 ranks.

“My training has gone better and I am more motivated this year. It is not like I was not motivated last year.

“But I have had more things to motivate me this year. So it is different.

“I am going back to the way I used to cycle. I feel better on the bike both mentally and physically.”

Team Great Britain had hoped for a repeat of last year’s race, where Jon Dibben sprinted to second place.

However, despite the team getting their tactics right to place Chris Lawless in a good position near the front of the race he crashed at the bottom of the Oude Kwaremont and spent a lot of energy catching back on to the group.