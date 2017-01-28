‘Dream team’ delivers for Neptune

BFG Neptune 90, Kubs 73: BFG Neptune were crowned Men’s U18 National Cup champions after a thrilling win over Kubs at the National Basketball Arena last night.

In a game that Neptune looked to be dominating, they had to weather a second quarter revival, before sealing the game in the third quarter.

The game began at a high tempo but two unanswered Sean Jenkins baskets gave Neptune the perfect start.

Neptune were on a roll and when Chandler dunked in the third minute, it had the Neptune support in raptures.

To be fair, Kubs, despite getting outplayed, kept battling but after a Jenkins lay-up in the eight minute, Neptune increased their lead to 12 points.

Neptune used a few rotations in the opening period but Kubs refused to wilt despite trailing 28-17 entering the second quarter. On the restart two unanswered baskets from Drummond set the tempo for Neptune to dominate the opening minutes as they commanded an 18-point lead in the 15th minute.

Incredibly Neptune commanded a 46-30 lead with 3.20 to the interval, but suddenly the Blackpool outfit went into meltdown.

Some poor turnovers allowed Kubs back in the game and by the half time buzzer, the deficit was reduced to eight points, 50-42.

On the restart Neptune looked rattled and two Fallon baskets reduced the deficit further — 50-47 — in the 23rd minute.

Gradually Neptune settled down and with Adam Drummond executing two crucial baskets, they restored a 10- point lead.

Jenkins and David Murray found their range again and looked to in control entering the closing minutes when the lead was increased to 17 points. But Kubs late rally cut the deficit to 12 points, 69-57.

Coming down the stretch, a second Chandler dunk set up Neptune to run out comfortable winners.

Neptune coach Paul Kelleher said afterwards: “We were made work hard but the lads responded and in the end they got the job done in style,” said Kelleher.

Scorers for Neptune:

Drummond (20), Jenkins (19), Heaphy (18), Murray (8), O’Sullivan (8)

Kubs:

E McCann (37), Fallon (17)

BFG NEPTUNe:

S Hannigan, A Drummond, C Heaphy, J Collins, C Fitzgerald, J Hannigan, S Jenkins, D O’Sullivan, R Cahill, D Murray, L Chandler, R O’Driscoll.

KUBS:

N Rogers Fallon, D McKay, E Downey, S Callan, C Brady, E McKay, C Ennis, D Hayde, J Fallon, E McCann, J Kelly, S Smith.

Referees:

P Dempsey (Dublin), P Caden (Dublin), N Walsh (Kilkenny).