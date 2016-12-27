Home»Sport»Other Sports

Church of Ireland second XI too strong for Harlequins

Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Alan Good

Cork Church of Ireland B 5, Cork Harlequins 0: A heroic goalkeeping performance from rookie Cork Harlequins goalkeeper David Palmer wasn’t enough to prevent a St Stephen’s Day stroll for Cork C of I B in yesterday’s Peard Cup final at Garryduff.

C of I’s first team have been regular winners of this competition in recent times, but their ascension to the EY Hockey League has seen them put on a major display of their strength in depth, with their second XI winning handsomely here.

They set out to dominate possession from the outset and tire Quins out, a strategy which yielded four early corners. Palmer, normally his club’s third team netminder, repelled all of C of I’s drag-flick attempts but they worked the fourth back to injector David Hobbs for 1-0.

They had a second goal, a behind-the-back deflection from Shrew Power, contentiously chalked off before half-time while Quins broke out to win a corner of their own, but Peter Coulter dealt well with John Hobbs’ flick.

Munster Hockey made presentations to the province’s three Olympians, twins Conor and David Harte and John Jermyn, at the break before the second half turned into a procession for C of I B as Quins faded in the final quarter.

Phil Brownlow and Simon Dring’s excellent approach work down the left was finished off by a sliding Hobbs for 2-0, but Palmer kept the blue hordes at bay with a magnificent double save from a corner.

That prompted C of I to attempt to go around Palmer rather than through him, yielding a pair of quick tap-ins for Brownlow and Herbert before skipper Alex Deane finished the job by thumping home yet another corner in the final minute.

CORK CHURCH OF IRELAND B:

P Coulter (GK), P Smith, R Lynch, B Stockil, A Deane, K Twomey, D Hobbs, D Lynch, S Wolfe, M Gallagher, P Brownlow.

Rolling subs:

R Johnson, D Wilkinson, S Dring, A Power, D Herbert.

CORK HARLEQUINS:

D Palmer (GK), P Carroll, J Hobbs, R Hobbs, B Hayes Curtin, J Black, D Egner, A Daunt Sheehan, G Daunt, R Bateman, E Gash.

Rolling subs:

S Jermyn, N Gokul, M Lombard, T Cotter.

Umpires:

M Coombes, J Butler.

