Home»Sport»Other Sports

Can Ursuline halt Crescent gallop?

Friday, February 03, 2017
Alan Good

The goal may be the same, but the motivation is very different for Crescent College Comprehensive and Ursuline Convent Thurles as they contest today’s Munster Senior Schoolgirls Cup final in Fermoy (2.45pm).

Crescent are attempting to complete a self-styled “drive for five” and claim a fifth successive Munster title. Since winning the 2011 decider the Dooradoyle school have contested every final, their only defeat coming on penalty strokes to Bandon Grammar in 2012.

For Thurles, the pain of final defeats to Crescent in 2013 and 2015 and the desire to emulate the All-Ireland-winning team of 1996 will be the backdrop to their efforts.

History certainly plays a part, but the majority of those involved are trying to create their own stories. Crescent’s experience in finals gives them a psychological edge, but Thurles’ team is made up of players who have won the last two Junior Cups so they know how to win too.

The sides’ league meeting saw Crescent win 3-1 while both were pushed hard en route to the final. The Limerick school edged early favourites Bandon Grammar 2-1 with a last-minute Niamh O’Keeffe goal, and the Munster U18 skipper went on to net a hat-trick in their 3-2 success against neighbours Villiers in the semi-finals.

Thurles - for whom last year’s Ireland U16 captain Caoimhe Perdue is one of the country’s best young prospects - saw off St Angela’s 4-1 in the quarter-finals before a two-game epic against Mount Mercy, where they prevailed on penalties after a pair of draws. A 6-1 league defeat to Bandon Grammar in the league on Monday should have given coach Sandra Rossiter pointers on where they will need to tighten up.

There is a possibility of a final replay for the first time if today’s encounter ends in a draw due to a schools hockey rule change for this season, while the eventual victor will represent Ulster in the Kate Russell All-Ireland Schoolgirls Championship next month.

Meanwhile, the women’s EY Hockey League returns this weekend after a month off due to Ireland’s World League 2-winning exploits in Malaysia. Cork Harlequins, safely into the Irish Senior Cup semi-finals, will look to kick-start their campaign to make the end-of-season playoffs after a couple of pre-Christmas defeats saw them slip off the pace. They host Ulster Elks at Farmer’s Cross tomorrow (1pm).

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, hockey, ursulinje, crescent

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Sarah Dineen: Morten Espersen will be missed but the work goes on

State fails to meet schools’ basic PE requirements

Seb Coe kept doping inquiry in the dark, says MP

Cheltenham countdown: Is Melon ripe for Supreme glory?


Breaking Stories

Check out the trailer for the new George Best biopic

Swansea tried to sign Frank Lampard before he announced his retirement

Frank Lampard retires: Seven things you might not know about the Premier League legend

Irish UFC fighter retired over disability fears raised by brain scan

Lifestyle

Lust, sex and the middle-aged woman

Imbolc: The rise of Brigit for the 21st century

Escape the time trap: 10 top ways to get things done

Helen Flanagan's return: Rosie Webster is back on Coronation Street

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 