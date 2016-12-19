Billy Lynch the inspiration as Church of Ireland get back on track

Billy Lynch helped Cork Church of Ireland get back to winning ways with a masterful performance between the sticks in a nervy 2-1 win over Glenanne.

Lynch is up there with Ireland’s best and he repelled numerous penalty corner efforts from Glens’ Olympian Shane O’Donoghue as C of I weathered a siege.

Stephen Parker opened the scoring for C of I before Eddie O’Malley equalised. Lynch’s heroics kept things even despite Glenanne’s dominance until John Jermyn slung home his side’s second short corner to win it for C of I.

Lisnagarvey also moved up a place after dismantling Monkstown 4-2 in a high-quality clash at Rathdown, which included a goal for Michael Robson who added to ‘Garvey’s large Irish international contingent after moving from Annadale earlier this month.

Banbridge scored four times in the opening 23 minutes to see off struggling Railway Union 4-0 and go back to the summit of the table while Three Rock Rovers’ visit to Instonians was frosted off.

In the women’s EYHL pace-setters Hermes-Monkstown dropped points for the second week running after being held to a 2-2 draw at home by a Belfast Harlequins outfit they’d beaten 10-1 on the season’s opening day. Cork Harlequins were defeated at home for the second week running, Loreto leaving Farmers Cross with a 2-1 success.