O’Sullivan and Fitzpatrick advance to Gretta Cormican Cup final

Clare O’Sullivan and Emma Fitzpatrick will contest the Gretta Cormican Cup final in a bid to secure a semi-final place in next month’s Queen of the Roads.

O’Sullivan was brilliant in the second half of her win over Louise Collins at Drinagh. Collins opened with two big shots to the waterfall where she was almost a bowl in front. O’Sullivan wiped out that lead with two great shots to Shandrum Cross. They were still level at the church.

Collins went left with her next and O’Sullivan punished her with a great shot to take a big lead. She took her lead over a bowl at the barking dogs. She closed with two more great shots to win by well over a bowl.

Emma Fitzpatrick beat Mairéad O’Driscoll by over a bowl too in the other semi-final at Bauravilla. O’Driscoll got the better start here and led the first six shots to the netting. She then got two poor bowls and Fitzpatrick was a shot clear at Dekker’s.

They reached the rock in three more with Fitzpatrick still holding her bowl of odds. Fitzpatrick had full sight at the bridge in three more, which gave her well over a bowl as O’Driscoll just missed sight.

O’Sullivan and Fitzpatrick will contest the final at Derrinasafa on Sunday week. The winner will join Kelly Mallon, Carmel Ryan, Silke Tulk, and Anke Klöpper in the Queen of the Roads semi-finals.

Gary Daly and Arthur McDonagh contest the Mick Barry Cup final at Ballincurrig on Sunday to secure the last of the King of the Roads semi-final slots. Already qualified are Thomas Mackle who won the 2016 final, Ulster champion Bryan O’Reilly, and All-Ireland champion Martin Coppinger.

Ralf Look returns again as German FKV champion. The Netherlands will be represented by Jos Bert Aalbers.

Marie Russell and Ailbhe O’Shea may be dreaming of participating in some future Queen of the Roads following their Munster final wins at Timoleague. Russell beat Roisín O’Riordan in the U14 final. She took control from the off and gained a bowls of odds to the top of the hill. She raised a second bowl soon after and extended her lead to the line.

The U12 final between Ailbhe O’Shea and Leah Deane was level from start to finish. The lead changed hands several times and this contest went to a last shot. Deane played her second last to the left and missed the line. O’Shea went right with hers and beat the tip by just five metres. She held sway too in the last shot.

The Munster Vintage (over-60) championship is also progressing towards a conclusion. In the A section, holder Mick Murphy plays John Falvey in one semi-final at Donoughmore, while Tommy Butler meets Christy Butler in the other semi-final at Ballinacurra.

James O’Driscoll secured a semi-final spot in the Vintage B (West) when he beat Finbarr Fitzpatrick by a bowl at Lyre. His opponent will be the winner of Sunday’s clash between Michael O’Callaghan and Pat O’Sullivan at Castletownkenneigh.

Jim Fitzpatrick is through to the other semi-final. He will play either Donal O’Sullivan or DD Carroll, who meet at the Clubhouse.

Both semi-finals of the Vintage B (East) will also be played this weekend. Leo Hegarty plays Tom Allen at Templemichael and Kevin Ruby meets Tom Fulham at Killumney.

Teddy Murphy beat Charlie O’Neill by a bowl at Drinagh to reach the Vintage C (West) semi-final against either Con O’Donovan or Jerry Connolly who meet at Derrinasafa. The final of the Vintage C (East) between Mick Cahill and Joe Mackey will be played at Carraig na bhFear on Saturday.

David Hubbard showed no signs of latent rustiness in his return to Crookstown, where injury ended his Munster Junior A ambitions a few months ago. He beat Denis Murphy in a good contest.

Murphy opened with a brilliant bowl to the bridge which gave him a clear lead. He continued to set the pace in the next four to the stone wall. Hubbard then got a great bowl to sight at the next bend, which put him a shot clear and he led to the finish.

Murphy closed the gap, but Hubbard raised a bowl again with four to go. He lost most of that when he missed sight at the last bend. He still had 40m odds for the last shot. Murphy missed the line with his last throw and Hubbard beat it.

Brian Wilmot beat Donal Riordan by almost a bowl at Fisher’s Cross.