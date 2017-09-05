O’Neill points out positives as Ireland tread fine line

Ireland find themselves in a strange position going into tonight’s World Cup qualifier against Serbia at the Aviva.

World Cup Qualifier Europe Group D

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND V SERBIA

Tonight: Aviva Stadium, 7.45pm

Referee: Cuneyt Cakir (Turkey)

TV: Live on RTÉ2, Sky Sports

Bet: Ireland 2/1 Serbia 8/5 Draw 15/8

Second in the Group D table, with a chance to go top if they can beat the leaders, is a position which would ordinarily mean that a can-do, gung-ho spirit would be abroad in the land. But after a heady night in Vienna last November when the road to Russia seemed flooded with sunshine, three successive draws, culminating in a night to forget in Tbilisi on Saturday, have darkened the mood, certainly as far as the media commentators are concerned.

The lashing O’Neill, in particular, has taken since Saturday is a reminder of how thin the line can be between success and failure in football. And it’s one he and his team are definitely treading as they prepare to take on Serbia in a match in which, even though the result won’t actually prove definitive in determining the ultimate outcome in Group D, the contrast between the consequences of victory and defeat will be acute.

Reflecting the growing tension, O’Neill had been tetchy in his post-match television interview on Saturday. But at his pre-match daily newspaper briefing yesterday, he was in a more reflective mood whilst still at pains to accentuate the positives of his time in charge as well as reminding his listeners that his team have been prematurely written off before.

“Criticism comes with the territory,” he said. “I think if you haven’t played well, you leave yourself open to criticism. I’ve no problem with that. As a manager I take the responsibility for what happens on the field. I take that.

“In my time here, in the three years to four years I’ve been involved competitively, the criticism has followed us around, you know. The Scotland game in November (2014) was a month after we’d drawn against Germany in Germany. And we lost that game and it was doom and gloom. We drew with Scotland in June the following year and it was doom and gloom. But we were the ones that went to the Euros and performed very, very well. If we’d had one or two more days after we beat Italy, we may well have turned France over.

“It’s possible, who knows?

“And we’ve gone on now from that to remain unbeaten in this group. We haven’t lost a competitive game despite some poor 25 minutes, half an hours or even 45 minutes, as it was the other night. Those sorts of things keep you going. The players sometimes have to be reminded of that. We’ve taken the criticism but now we have to really get on with it. We have to push it to one side because the criticism is not going to win or lose you a game. It’s what you do on the field that matters and if we play very very strongly against Serbia, we can win the game.”

Despite revealing that the team’s long haul back from Georgia was complicated by the need for a refuelling stop in Nuremberg which, he explained, “took a little bit longer than normal because another flight had pulled in ahead of us”, the manager insisted that the minimal recovery time ahead of tonight’s match was not an issue.

“The players haven’t talked about it, we haven’t talked about it,” he said. “When the draw was made, you knew the games were coming up at this time. It’s the way it falls. I don’t think that’s a concern.” As Ireland prepare to face the in-form group leaders on a might which could end with home side first, second or third in the table, O’Neill was keen to place his team’s position in context.

“We’re in a tough group and we were fourth seeds — there was Wales, Austria and Serbia in front of us,” he pointed out, “so it’s been difficult from the start. That’s number one. If we can’t win the group, then we’re going to try to get into the play-offs. That will mean we’ve finished in front of teams who were rated ahead of us.

“We’re in there fighting, that’s what we’re doing. We are unbeaten in the group at this moment. It’s hard to believe, but we’re unbeaten in the group.

“We’re going to try and do two things — win the game, and if we can’t do that, then we’ll try to get something out of it. But, first and foremost, we’re going to try and win the match.”

Disputing the notion that his team, as they did most depressingly in Tbilisi, has a habit of going into its shell after taking the lead, O’Neill said: “That’s not true. We’ve played over 20 games at competitive level in the last three years and I think it’s once we’ve gone in front and been beaten and that was against France.” But he was really much more interested in recalling those occasions when Ireland were still leading at the final whistle.

“Think of the nights we’ve had here at the Aviva, splendid evenings,” he prompted. “Germany, the world champions— we beat them. The play-off game against Bosnia was fantastic. The fightbacks in some of the other matches that we’ve had and the grandstand finishes, all of those things should be uppermost in our minds.

“The players have come up big at different stages — that’s why we made the Euros. We made them because of that great strength that we possess. We are not the most talented outfit that has played for the Republic of Ireland. That might be going back to Jack Charlton’s time, who had players in the higher echelons in the big, big leagues. But we have a great spirit and I’m sure that’ll help us enormously on the night.”

Worrying injury news yesterday, the full significance of which won’t probably be known until the manager names his team shortly before kick off this evening, was that Wes Hoolahan has emerged as a concern, the manager reporting that the people’s (and pundits’) favourite was feeling “a bit of tightness in his groin”. Aiden McGeady too is being closely monitored although, following a scan, O’Neill said he thought “things were okay on his hamstring”. Jeff Hendrick, he confirmed, misses out again with a quad injury.