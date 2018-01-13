Home»Sport»Soccer

O’Neill looks set to stay in Irish role

Saturday, January 13, 2018
Liam Mackey

All the signs are that Martin O’Neill is staying on as manager of Ireland.

Official confirmation has not been forthcoming, however, as the Derry man declined to comment on this week’s reports linking him to the Stoke City manager’s job when he attended the SSE Airticity/Soccer Writers of Ireland annual awards banquet in Dublin last night.

The FAI were also making no comment so there was no further clarity about if and when the verbal agreement with O’Neill to stay on — announced as far back as October — would be officially signed and sealed.

Roy Keane and the rest of Ireland’s training staff — Steve Guppy, Steve Walford, and Seamus McDonagh — joined O’Neill at the black-tie event in the Conrad Hotel.

As they arrived, reporters were told O’Neill would not be talking to media and simply wanted to enjoy the evening.

Confirmation the management team would be attending the event was conveyed to the SWAI yesterday morning and was the first indication it was back to ‘business as usual’ following this week’s headlines.

O’Neill was believed to be a strong contender for the job of successor to Mark Hughes as Stoke manager before Espanyol boss Quique Sanchez Flores emerged as the club’s number one target.

Flores is on the verge of taking the deal with the Potters expected to pay Espanyol €4m in compensation.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Martin ONeillIrelandRoy Keane

More in this Section

The Liam Mackey interview: Paul Osam talks about overcoming the heart attack that almost killed him

O’Neill now on the point of no return

O’Neill would get a warm Stoke welcome

Who will be the next Ireland gaffer?


Breaking Stories

Ex-Chelsea staff Graham Rix and Gwyn Williams deny bullying and racism claims

Manchester City prepared to walk away from deal as Mourinho hails 'phenomenal' Sanchez

McIlroy says there has been overreaction to news of irregular heartbeat

Lifestyle

10 upcoming films you must see before the Oscars

In full flight: Does technology really help with the kids on long haul flights?

Comedian Danny O'Brien hits the long road with his new show

Have we lost the ability to communicate?

More From The Irish Examiner








Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 10, 2018

    • 29
    • 32
    • 33
    • 35
    • 36
    • 44
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »