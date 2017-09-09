Home»Sport»Soccer

LIAM MACKEY: O’Neill has earned a free ride on this rollercoaster

Saturday, September 09, 2017

According to the record books, the Kingda Ka in New Jersey is the biggest rollercoaster in the world.

devastated Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill after the loss to Serbia at the Aviva on Tuesday

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS MArtin ONeill, New Jersey, Kingda Ka

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Comment on this story here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

I’ll gladly give you all my clichés for three precious points


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Munster team meet their 'number 1 fan' ahead of Pro14 match in Thomond Park

Mourinho and Guardiola back shortened transfer window

Zinedine Zidane insists whole squad have part to play at Real Madrid

Chris Froome retains advantage after stage 19 of La Vuelta

Lifestyle

Restaurant Review: Token, 72-74 Queen Street, Smithfield, Dublin 1

Olivia O'Leary looks to her own future as she kicks off a new life chapter

How can employers be more accessible to people with disabilities

Back to school food with Darina Allen

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 06, 2017

    • 1
    • 4
    • 5
    • 6
    • 18
    • 47
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 