One in, one out at Cork City but Karl Sheppard stays on Leeside

It was one in, one out, and one staying put at Turner’s Cross yesterday as Cork City were busy on the transfer front.

Karl Sheppard signed a new deal at the club, defender Tobi Adebayo-Rowling signed from Sligo, and Greg Bolger left Leeside for Shamrock Rovers.

Adebayo-Rowling, 20, moves two days after City completed the league and cup double, beating Dundalk on penalties in the FAI Cup final. The full-back joins after two seasons with Sligo Rovers.

“The club didn’t need much selling,” said the Londoner. “When I heard that the interest was there I didn’t think about going anywhere else.”

Sheppard meanwhile had been widely expected to sign for City’s great rivals Dundalk but commits to the champions for the next two years.

Sheppard said: “I have had a great three years here, to add another two to that is brilliant. It has been the best season I have been involved in so far, it was a special, special year.”

Sheppard played a key role in City’s equaliser in last Sunday’s cup final, his clever ball setting up Achile Campion’s equaliser, while the Dubliner also scored in the shootout as City went on to complete a 5-3 win on penalties.

Before the cup final, Dundalk boss Stephen Kenny hinted that Sheppard was destined for the Lilywhites. “I don’t want to put him in an awkward situation,” Kenny said. “It’s not something I’m going to deny either at this stage, I’m not going to lie.”

Sheppard said: “Last week was a difficult week, but that’s the past now.”

City boss John Caulfield paid tribute to Sheppard’s impact at the club. He said: “I never doubted Shep; his professionalism is second to none. I feel he is in his prime, like a lot of the players we have already signed for next year, I think he’ll get better and better over the next two years.”

While Sheppard stays, one man leaving Leeside is Greg Bolger, with the midfielder completing a move to Shamrock Rovers just days after winning the FAI Cup with Cork City.

Bolger made his final appearance for City as a substitute in the cup win on Sunday.

“I’ve been speaking to the two Stephens (manager Bradley and sporting director McPhail) in the last few weeks and it’s good to get it done,” said the former St Pat’s man. “Rovers are a big club, I’m here to win titles.”

Thanks Cork City 💚 pic.twitter.com/37yTD1bpJi — Greg Bolger (@Greggyb6) November 7, 2017

Meanwhile Limerick FC have signed former City midfielder Cian Coleman. The 20-year-old Corkman signs from First Division side Cobh Ramblers, having joined Stephen Henderson’s men from City last March.