Once again, Juventus looking for European greatness

Once again, Juventus are out to prove themselves on the European stage, says Daniella Matar.

Champions League semi-final 2nd leg

Juventus (2) v Monaco (0)

Tonight: Juventus Stadium, 7.45pm

Referee: Björn Kuipers (The Netherlands)

TV: TV3, BT Sport

Bet: Juventus 8/13 Monaco 9/2 Draw 14/5

The Italian champions, who host Monaco tonight in the second leg of the Champions League semi-finals after a 2-0 victory in the first match, are trying to reach their second final in three years.

“We deservedly occupy a position of prominence in Europe,” Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta said. “That’s also the result of having an important international mentality.

“The fact also that we’ve gone through this period as an experience has led us today to being among the best clubs in Europe.”

Former Juventus coach Antonio Conte famously bemoaned the difference between his team and the top European clubs when, in his last season in charge in 2014, he said: “When you sit in a restaurant where a meal costs €100, you can’t think about eating with just €10.”

However, with more or less the same squad, Juventus reached the Champions League final the following year and they have continued to grow under Massimiliano Allegri.

No doubt the club has spent big — it splashed out an Italian-record €90m to sign Gonzalo Higuain from Napoli in the off-season — but they have also spent shrewdly.

“I don’t think money is the only lever to achieve results,” Marotta said.

“I think rather that there’s the need to have great competence within each club, great management and above all a great sense of belonging which comes from the ownership.”

There was widespread anguish among Juventus fans in 2014 when Conte was replaced by Allegri, who had been fired by AC Milan just a few months previously.

But Allegri guided the team to their first Champions League final in 12 years as well as back-to-back league and cup doubles and Juventus are now looking at a possible treble — and a first European title in more than two decades.

They could clinch an unprecedented sixth straight Serie A title on Sunday when they visit closest challenger Roma. Juventus then meet Lazio in the Italian Cup final.

The players have been vocal in crediting Allegri with their fantastic season and their development under the master tactician.

“I feel a better player now thanks to Allegri,” Juventus defender Alex Sandro said. “He has helped me a lot, but so has the whole team and everyone associated with the club, the fans included. I am really lucky to be working every day in such a great environment.”

Juventus will again look to Higuain to lead their attack against Monaco, especially after the Argentina forward ended his negative streak with both goals in the first leg.

Higuain hadn’t previously scored in a Champions League knockout match since 2013.

The 29-year-old netted again on Saturday, with a stoppage-time equaliser in the 1-1 draw against Torino.

“We know that every time Higuain gets the ball, you’re halfway there to scoring a goal,” Sandro said. “He’s a great champion, and his main strength lies in his head. He’s about as mentally tough as they get.”

A key to Juventus’ season has been their defence. And the BBC of Leonardo Bonucci, Andrea Barzagli and Giorgio Chiellini earned yet more plaudits after another stingy display in Monaco.

Juventus have not conceded in 621 minutes in Europe, since a 3-1 victory at Sevilla in November.

“Let’s hope,” Chiellini said, “that will last for another 180 minutes.”

Monaco need one more goal to reach 150 for the season but at least two to have a chance of reaching the final.

“We have to be confident, even though it’s going to be very difficult,” Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim said. “We must keep playing good football the way we know. If we score early on, maybe that can change things.”

Jardim will be hoping 18-year-old striker Kylian Mbappe and top scorer Radamel Falcao do better than in the first leg, when both missed good chances to score against Gianluigi Buffon.

In order to keep Mbappe as fresh as possible, Jardim named him as a substitute for the match at Nancy on Saturday, when Monaco won 3-0 for a club-record ninth straight league win.

Mbappe only played 10 minutes late on against Nancy, but still had enough time to set up the third goal, while Falcao saved some valuable energy for tonight by coming off about 15 minutes from the end.