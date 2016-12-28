Home»Sport»Soccer

Olivier Giroud keen to stay at Arsenal

Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Mark Mann-Bryans

Olivier Giroud insists he is happy at Arsenal despite his lack of game time this season — although he also revealed he has not yet signed a new contract.

The France striker celebrated his first Premier League start of the season by scoring the only goal in the Gunners’ nervy 1-0 St Stephen’s Day win over West Brom.

Until Monday, Giroud had found himself limited to substitute appearances or starts in other competitions, with the winner against the Baggies only his sixth goal of the season.

After being handed an extended break after the European Championship, his route back into the side was blocked by Alexis Sanchez — who has shone since Arsene Wenger moved him into a more central role.

Giroud, who was labelled a “fighter” by Wenger after the game, said he wants to remain at the Emirates Stadium — even if he has found this season difficult thus far.

“This season has been difficult because I was injured for a month-and-a-half so it hasn’t been easy,” said Giroud.

“I don’t want to talk too much about me but it was a big day for me, but a turning point for the team because if we didn’t win we would have been in trouble.”

“It is a tough time for me but I’m very happy for the team because we really needed the win today.”

Giroud said that, contrary to some reports, he has not penned a new deal at Arsenal.

“Hopefully things will change for me. But as long as the team is getting better I am happy and I am part of the club since five years and I want to carry on. But I need more time of games but we will see in the future.

“People have been saying I have signed a new contract. It is not true but maybe soon.”

