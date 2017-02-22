Home»Sport»Soccer

SEAMUS O'TUAMA: O’Donovan lays down marker with superb display

Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Séamus Ó Tuama

James O’Donovan is the first name on the Willie Whelton Cup after a sensational performance saw him beat All-Ireland champion Thomas Mackle by three bowls of odds at Grange.

