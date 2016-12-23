November Tale to make amends

Dundalk wraps up the pre-Christmas action with an eight-race card which gets underway at 4:30pm and November Tale gets the nap to land the first division of the Elusive Pimpernel Maiden for trainer Ger Lyons.

The subject of a significant market move on his all-weather debut, last time, he missed the kick and thereafter struggled to get involved. However, he made some late gains into fourth place and, with a better break from a good draw, should be able to make amends.

Iskandar Prince may be the one to chase him home, though Time Constraints and Happy Company have also shown promise and can improve to win a maiden at some stage.

Pedisnap can take the second division of the maiden. Sir Danilo and the frustrating Thomas O’Malley set the standard in this one, but the selection caught the eye finishing sixth behind Dreamy Gal on her debut, here just a fortnight ago, and will likely be priced up quite generously in the early market.

Dot Love’s filly broke well and was well-positioned early, but she was restrained on a couple of occasions during the race, before striding out quite nicely in the closing stages. While never dangerous, there was plenty of encouragement from the run and, despite the wide draw, a little improvement should ensure a big run.

The danger may come from the aforementioned Thomas O’Malley, who has tested his followers thus far but wasn’t beaten far last time. He will be hard to keep out of the frame, but may again struggle to get his nose in front. Perhaps it is significant Kevin Manning, who rode Pedisnap last time, is on Goodnight Irina in this one, and she should be noted in the betting.

Tommy Stack, due to hand over his licence to son Fozzy at the end of the year can take the opener with A Shin Impala. He drops back in trip after being beaten favourite over ten and a half furlongs last time. That and a favourable draw give him strong claims.