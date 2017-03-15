Home»Sport»Soccer

Noel McGrath: Tipperary still a work in progress

Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Jackie Cahill

Noel McGrath says Tipperary remain a work in progress following Saturday’s Allianz Hurling League epic with Kilkenny.

Noel McGrath

The Premier County may be All-Ireland champions and sitting pretty on top of Division 1A – but Kilkenny’s display brought the hosts back down to earth at Semple Stadium.

Tipp were expected to lay down an early-season marker but the Cats provided stiff opposition. 

And McGrath told Tipp FM’s Extra-Time: “Any time Tipp and Kilkenny play, they bring the best out of each other. There’s always a great rivalry and respect.

“It was a great spectacle for spectators but, in the middle of it, it was very intense and hard to catch the breath at times. 

"That’s what you want, to test yourself against the best and they’ve been the best. We still have a lot to work on.”

“Tipperary returned to training last night to prepare for a visit to Cork in the final round of group fixtures on Sunday, March 26. 

"And McGrath admits thoughts are already turning towards the championship, ahead of a dress rehearsal with Tipp’s first-round opponents in May.

He said: “It’s the League, it’s the middle of March and teams are still building for the summer. We know we have a lot of work to do and we’ll keep working away over the next few weeks. 

"But it’s coming to the end of March and the championship is only a few weeks away. We have Cork next and that’s another challenge for us.”

