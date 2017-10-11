Home»Sport»Soccer

LIAM BRADY: Nobody will want to face this Ireland team in the play-offs

Wednesday, October 11, 2017

Liam Brady believes Ireland’s victory fully vindicates the FAI’s decision to agree a contract extension with Martin O’Neill.

Ireland's Robbie Brady clears the ball away under pressure from Wales defender Ben Davies. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Comment on this story here

More in this Section

Martin O’Neill facing big calls in battle for brave hearts and cool heads


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Harry Arter wants World cup spot to make up for Euros misery

Cork City will play Dundalk in FAI Cup final ... again

Ireland and Northern Ireland will be unseeded in play-off draw

Roger Federer played tennis with Mickey Mouse and we’re not sure who was more excited

Lifestyle

Sustained collaboration needed to wipe out cholera by 2030

The fruits of the foundation: Celebrating ten years of The Naughton Foundation Scholarship

The painful truth about living with fibromyalgia

GameTech: May the force be with you in Battlefront II

More From The Irish Examiner








Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 07, 2017

    • 9
    • 16
    • 25
    • 31
    • 38
    • 43
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »