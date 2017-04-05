Home»Sport»Soccer

DARA O'CINNEIDE: Nobody has moved us like Colm Cooper

Wednesday, April 05, 2017

Colm Cooper’s audacity, fearlessness, and selflessness all combined to make his a genius that could be appreciated on many levels, according to Dara Ó Cinnéide

Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Comment on this story here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

How world Number ones have fared at the Masters

Funding for IABA High Performance Unit cut by €200k following Rio

IOC's retesting preogramme catches three more medallists from 2008 and 2012

Liverpool handed academy transfer ban over attempts to sign Stoke youngster

Lifestyle

Who will be the 007th James Bond?

Alec Baldwin is boss at last in latest film The Boss Baby

Walk of flame for EB charity organisation Debra Ireland

MAKING CENTS: Being on message with the money for Communions

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Saturday, April 01, 2017

    • 9
    • 16
    • 31
    • 35
    • 37
    • 43
    • 34

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 