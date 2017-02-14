No room for complacency in Cork, declares delighted Anthony Nash

Cork goalkeeper Anthony Nash has expressed delight at Saturday night’s opening League victory over Clare but insists there is no room for complacency in the top tier.

He explained: “A win is a win, when you win one you’re smiling and it’s nice to go into work on a Monday morning with a victory.

“This time last year we were on the other side of it (having lost). It’s a positive but the league is so competitive that this can all turn on its head.

“We’re not naive about it, we have two points but we have another big game next weekend against Dublin. It’s good to start off the league in front of your home fans in Páirc Uí Rinn, we’ve been lucky enough the last few years to start our league campaigns at home, so it’s great to give the supporters something to cheer.

“It’s February, two points on the board, and another match next Saturday night.”

The display was notable for Cork’s ability to absorb the blow of a goal just before half-time.

“That performance has been in us for a while,” said Nash.

“There’s a great panel there, and I know people will say these are just cliches, but the panel is working very hard. Fellas are trying to do the right thing, and it doesn’t always come off, everyone makes mistakes, but we’re trying to concentrate on every ball.

“There isn’t a good or a bad time to concede a goal, but just before half-time when you’ve been playing well... it showed a bit of character.

“We went in rocked a bit by a goal but we came out and performed in the second half. Clare are such a hurling side, they can open you up at any time. We knew that from the offset, that we’d have to defend very well. I thought for the most part the lads were outstanding.”

Nash saved a Tony Kelly penalty and Aaron Shanagher’s shot on the rebound: “I’d say he (Kelly) would admit he’s hit better ones in his day, but it was important to get the save. If it had gone in we’d have tried to react again, but I was fortunate enough to save it.

“I was only trying to get it out of trouble (for the rebound) but the lads reacted and defended it well, a good sign. I’m not travelling up and down to Cork for the sake of it and neither are the others.”

