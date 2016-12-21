Home»Sport»Soccer

No part for Pat Lam in Connacht's player re-signings

Wednesday, December 21, 2016
John Fallon

Connacht coach Pat Lam has revealed he is no longer involved in re-signing players at the Sportsground or in contract talks with potential new recruits.

That is now being handled by team manager Tim Allnutt and chief executive Willie Ruane following Lam’s shock announcement earlier this month that he is moving to take over Bristol next summer.

“That’s more now with Tim and Willie, which is important. I have got a couple of emails sent to me today and I forwarded it on and said, no, I don’t need to be a part of anything past this year.

“But certainly my discussions with the players at the moment is very much around the continued vision and future. Players will still come and ask me for advice about what they should do.”

READ NEXT Joseph O'Brien interview: Destiny’s child

Connacht are continuing to build for next season on the field, while the hunt goes on for a new coach, with Roscommon natives Denis Buckley and Jack Carty yesterday signing new two-year deals, while Irish lock Quinn Roux also penned a similar contract extension.

Those deals come on the back of Tom McCartney’s three-year deal, which was announced on Monday. In most of these cases, discussions would have been ongoing prior to Lam’s shock announcement.

“Negotiations are all ongoing, that’s the big thing,” added Lam. “When you look at Bundee [Aki], Ultan [Dillane], Tiernan [O’Halloran], Matt [Healy], and Tom, and I know there is going to be more coming. I have been involved in discussions with the players and stuff. They understand.

“Most importantly, every player makes their decision based on their careers. The biggest thing is they are all enjoying it. They are enjoying everything about Connacht Rugby, on and off the field, but the structures and systems are in place and there is a clear vision of where we are going. Certainly, every day we are getting better and better. As a whole organisation, it is great.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS rugby, connacht

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Bundee Aki says he overreacted after Pat Lam’s decision to step down

Tom McCartney: I’d love to put on Irish jersey

Bundee Aki out to ruin Wasps’ party

Matt Healy: We can sting Wasps with home advantage

More in this Section

Francis Saili available for crunch Christmas derby dates

Bundee Aki says he overreacted after Pat Lam’s decision to step down

Rassie Erasmus intends to soak up derby atmosphere at Thomond Park

Second-half Leinster blitz too much for Ireland U20s


Breaking Stories

Dele Alli and Kyle Walker's Christmas fancy dress costumes are absolutely unbelievable

Fans are already calling for Sam Allardyce after Alan Pardew was sacked by Crystal Palace

Cheltenham, Aintree and Royal Ascot coming to TV3

Antonio Conte seeks solution to keep Blues winning without Diego Costa

Lifestyle

Colette Sheridan's arts highlights of 2016

Sherlock strikes again with new series set to be darker than ever

How not to make a meal out of cooking Christmas dinner for the first time

New exhibition in Cork looks at relationship between food and feeling

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

    • 6
    • 10
    • 23
    • 28
    • 37
    • 41
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 