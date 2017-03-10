No illusions for Mark Bernsen as to task facing Tralee Warriors

It’s a crucial weekend in the Men’s Super League, with two games that could go a long way to deciding the destiny of the title.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors were impressive winners against Swords Thunder last weekend, putting Templeogue in pole position following their midweek win over Killester. Ironically, the Kerry side travel to the capital tomorrow for a clash against Templeogue, where a win for the Dublin side would almost guarantee them the title.

The Warriors received a boost this week when Kieran Donaghy was named in the Irish Senior Men’s squad by coach Pete Strickland.

For coach Mark Bernsen this game will be the acid test for his side, whose only home loss was to Templeogue..

“When you travel to play the leaders in any sport, it’s a challenge and we are certainly under no illusions what we are about to face,” said Bernsen.

The mood in the Templeogue camp is one of caution, with coach Mark Keenan prepared for what he terms a potential thriller.

“I said when we defeated them at the Tralee complex that the majority of teams would struggle against them and I think they proved last weekend they are a team to be very much respected,” said Keenan.

Another game that will be keenly watched is the clash between Griffith Swords Thunder and UCD Marian. Thunder’s title challenge was derailed in Tralee last week, but coach Dave Baker believes his team can bounce back.

“UCD Marian are a very good side, but I think we need to get the hurt of losing to Tralee Warriors out of our system and, hopefully, we will bring our A game to the table,” said coach Baker.

Killester posed problems for Templeogue in their midweek defeat and they should return to winning ways with a home win against Eanna.

UL Eagles are relegated, but will want to finish the season on a winning note, as they welcome Moycullen to the UL Arena.

Kubs have made late progress to avoid the dreaded drop and they will be hoping to get a win against Belfast Star.

In UCC Demons history they have never lost as many league games as they have totted up in this campaign and they will be under pressure at home to take maximum points against DCU Saints.

In the Women’s Super League, Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell could be heading for relegation if they fail to defeat Meteors in Dublin.

It has been a tough first season for coach Francis O’Sullivan, but he remains defiant, believing his side can grind out the win.

“My players are very aware of the consequences that may happen if we lose, but the mood in our camp is positive and we will be ready for battle,” said O’Sullivan.

There are no such problems for the other Cork side, Team Ambassador UCC Glanmire, fresh from their regular season win as they get ready to play Killester at Clontarf.

WIT Wildcats, who host the league semi-final play offs, have a crucial away game to DCU Mercy on Sunday and NUIG Mystics can solidify their status with a home win against Portlaoise Panthers.