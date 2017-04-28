NICK CALLOW: Manchester heavys fail to pack a punch

Football fans and media alike can be guilty of getting carried away in the build-up to derby games, featuring huge personalties, writes Nick Callow.

The latest battle of Manchester between City and United, the two greatest managers in the world and some of the game’s most expensive players proved to be one of those occasions when the hype was not justified.

But didn’t we always know deep down there was a high probability this would be a bore draw? The simple truth is that these two clubs do not even boast the best two teams in England anymore, let alone Europe and remain in transition – wherever that is. Their feted and much decorated managers boringly seem to have called an uneasy truce too.

The touchline battle between United’s Jose Mourinho and his Chelsea successor Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge earlier this season was box office stuff worthy of a heavyweight title fight.

But the Portuguese Special One has mellowed in his relationship with Pep Guardiola. The ferocious battles between the pair and their respective teams we anticipated when the two were unveiled as the respected Manchester managers last year simply have not materialised.

The scowled and howled as they prowled their dug-outs from start to finish last night, but any venom was directed at their players, or referee Martin Atkinson, rather than each other.

It is believed the level of animosity between the two, that reached spectacular heights when Guardiola managed Barcelona to Mourinho’s Real Madrid is one of the reasons the younger Spanish coach took a year’s sabbatical from football in 2012.

But there is no time for rest now for Guardiola, who has already accepted this will be the first season of his coaching career which will end without a trophy.

And this result leaves his side hanging on to fourth position. They have a game in hand over Liverpool a point and a place in front of them, but United and Arsenal are still in hot pursuit.

With both clubs having their eyes on the prize of a top four finish, some of us were wrong to expect too much intensity form this match.

There is, of course, a possibility both these sides could finish in the top four at Liverpool and Arsenal’s expense and only a brace person would bet against that.

But what we got on the pitch was an end of season type clash between two game-weary players, unable to inject a new level of pace and passion despite a few changes to starting line-ups from the respective bosses.

City were the better team, had nearly all of the possession and the better chances. But we expected that too and Mourinho had been brutally honest in his pre-match discussions when conceding a draw would be a satisfactory result with the Europa League trophy his main ambition.

If this result leaves them both in danger of missing out on Champions League qualification via the Premier League, however, there will be a huge summer inquest into the titans of the touchline.

The response from both, will probably be a transfer arms race as they spend in excess of £200million in the transfer market, but will that be enough to close the gap on Conte’s Chelsea, or even Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham pretenders?

Perhaps this fixture next season will be a Premier League title decider next season, but it is fair to bet it will not involve United midfielder Marouane Fellaini.

The Belgium midfielder admittedly added some spice and excitement to the proceedings with his crazy late butt to the head of Sergio Aguero and refusal to accept his red card, but the timing for Mourinho could not be worse and his sympathy will possibly be non-existent in the long-run.

He is short of players as it is going into the business end of the season and is unlikely to take kindly to one of his more experienced players being banned for the next three matches for no good reason.

It so nearly cost United their point here last night, but could prove even more expensive when he is absent for the ensuing clashes with Swansea, Arsenal and Tottenham.

With City pressing for a win against ten men it made for an exciting finish and confused reactions from the rival sets of supporters, who did not know whether to cheer or jeer.

The players shook hands in a resigned fashion, while United players hugged each other more than they did not.

The two managers? A friendly handshake and a gesture from Guardiola which seemed to say ‘see you in my office.’

The only claret spilled on the carpet there will have been from a slipped glass of the finest red and not an off-the-ball head butt. Shame.