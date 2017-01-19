Nicholas Kennedy hat-trick gets Rockwell off to a flyer

Rockwell College 22 St Munchin’s College 10: A first-half hat-trick of tries from Nicholas Kennedy laid the base for Rockwell’s Junior Cup team to run out dominant winners at the end of this first round clash in Clanwilliam.

St Munchin’s were on the scoreboard within the first minute when Keith McInerney landed a penalty and it took Rockwell until the 17th minute to get up and running, Kennedy capitalising on a quickly-taken tap penalty to get over the line.

He was in again four minutes later, exchanging passes with Harry Fitzgerald before touching down, and then got his third in the 26th minute.

This time the excellent Dylan Farrelly carved out the chance with a fine run and fly-kick and Kennedy was first to chase down the ball and score.

Scrum-half John O’Sullivan was involved in much of what Rockwell did and scored their fourth try in the 50th minute, just after a Dylan Higgins try threatened to bring Munchin’s back into contention.

ROCKWELL:

N Kennedy, J Judez Aragall, D Farrelly, P Wall, H Fitzgerald, E Daly, J O’Sullivan, A Buttimer, C Shanahan, S Rapoport, B O’Dea, K Grogan, A Flannery, C Hayes, J Dwan.

Replacements:

S Tarleton for H Fitzgerald (42m), S O’Connor for C Hayes (60m), M Mulligan for J Judez Aragall (60m), R Anglim for E Daly (65m).

ST MUNCHIN’S:

D Callinan, C Carew, K McInerney, E O’Brien, J Campbell, J Ryan, C O’Brien-Comerford, N McNamara, S Airey, C Finn, C Duggan, L Nielan, D Higgins, S Nestor, C Nesbitt.

Replacements:

J Butler for C O’Brien-Comerford (39m), D Long for K McInerney (45m), J Clohessy for C Finn (49m), N Walsh for S Airey (49m), G Kirwan for L Neilan (55m), D Slattery for C Nesbitt (57m). M Lawlor for J Ryan (60m).

Referee:

John David Adams (MAR).