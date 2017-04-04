Niall Quinn wants Everton truce for sake of Ireland pair

For all the credit Niall Quinn gives Martin O’Neill for defending himself, the former striker wants the Ireland manager and Everton boss Ronald Koeman to call a truce in their war of words.

The decision of James McCarthy to declare himself fit, and O’Neill to pick him, for last Friday week’s World Cup qualifier against Wales has enraged the Dutchman who has hit out at both parties.

The latest episode of a long-running spat between Koeman and the Irish management team came after McCarthy pulled out of the game in the warm-up, with the Everton boss launching an attack on O’Neill for not protecting the player.

Back came the Derryman with a stinging statement, branding Koeman the master tactician of blame, yet the row could have implications for two of Ireland’s leading players.

That’s the view of Quinn, who knows O’Neill well after employing him as Sunderland boss during his time as chief executive at the Stadium of Light.

While the 50-year-old Sky Sports pundit sides with the Derryman on this issue, he feels the collateral damage can only be controlled by a ceasefire between the warring factions.

“This has gone very far at this stage,” admitted Quinn, who scored 21 goals over his 92 caps for Ireland.

“You would have thought a hard-hitting phone call between the two of them was a better solution.

“Koeman is not getting anything out of this, no credit from what he’s done or said. I expected him to have said something about it in one press conference and moved on.

“Instead, the story has just got bigger. The quicker it goes away for the two of them the better because James McCarthy should get thought about.”

Given the serious amount of recuperation ahead of another Irishman at Everton, captain Seamus Coleman, Quinn believes it is even more essential for Koeman and O’Neill to restore some semblance of a working rapport.

“Martin’s retort was excellent, calling Koeman the master tactician of blame, but it doesn’t help the future,” he cautioned.

“With the cloud hanging over Seamus after him breaking his leg, it compounds this situation to a whole different level.

“Martin has always been good at coming back from pressurised situations if somebody calls him out.

“I remember him being like that even before I worked him at Sunderland when he was doing punditry. If somebody disagreed with him, he’d come straight back in. There was never enough time to think about it, he was so sharp and bright.”

Turning to McCarthy’s role in the episode, Quinn feels the player’s desire to recover in time from a hamstring strain was well-intentioned yet ultimately high-risk for such a crucial international fixture.

“James should be patted on the back for wanting to play for his country against Wales,” insisted the Dubliner.

“It was great to see him giving it every shot in training all week to be fit and he went against orders. All of that is wrong, technically it might even be contractually wrong, but I admire the fact he came in and nobody gave him a chance of playing.

“Why would you stop that if you were Martin O’Neill? He was right to let it happen and deal with whatever came from the aftermath because he is able to deal with that.”

Despite being in a strong position to reach Russia next year as winners of the group, Quinn fears the loss of Coleman for the remainder of the campaign could damage Ireland’s qualification prospects.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better place halfway through the campaign but Seamus will be missed sorely and it makes Martin’s job more difficult.

"He’s our best player, almost what Gareth Bale is for Wales, and though we have flair players like Wes Hoolahan and Robbie Brady, Seamus is the backbone, heart and the courage of the team.”

