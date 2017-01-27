Home»Sport»Soccer

Niall McNamara try inspires St Munchin’s

Friday, January 27, 2017
Charlie Mulqueen

St Munchin’s 20, Glenstal 3: A try by prop Niall McNamara in the opening minutes provided the springboard for St Munchin’s to produce a promising performance in beating Glenstal by four unconverted tries to a penalty goal in the Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Junior Cup on the 4G pitch at UL yesterday.

Glenstal had the very strong and cold wind at their backs in the first-half and reduced their arrears with a penalty by Ruairi Woodcock but when Munchin’s stretched their lead with a second try by winger Josh Campbell before half time, the outcome was inevitable.

They used the wind to good effect to keep a gallant Glenstal side pinned in their own half for much of the second period and further tries by centre Keith McInerney and flanker Ewan O’Brien saw them into the quarter-finals where they will meet PBC.

St Munchin’s:

D Callinan; J Campbell, K McInerney, D Long, J Butler; C Carew, J Ryan; N Walsh, S Airey, N McNamara, C Duggan, L Neilan, E Higgins, E O’Brien, C Nesbitt capt.

Replacements:

J Clohessy, S Mason, C Finn, G Kirwan, S Nestor, D Slattery, C O’Brien-Comerford, K Kucz, M Lawler, N Shaughnessy.

Glenstal:

R Woodcock; D Hanley, C O’Farrell, W Twomey capt, A Booth; T Gleeson, M Esmonde; D Hyland, M Cannon, M Downing, K Floyd, A White, C Frawley, T Rooney, N Queally. Replacements – S Carey, D Hayes, S Kerrisk, U Cooke, P Fahy, H Swan, A Keane, J Collins, T Murphy, M Bulaeir.

The draw for the Munster Schools Junior Cup quarter-finals is:

CBC v Ardscoil Ris; Rockwell v Crescent; PBC v St Munchins; Castletroy v St Clements. Games to be played on the week beginning February 6.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, rugby, st munchins, glenstal

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Joe Schmidt upgrades his expectations for Ireland

Joe Schmidt and Vern Cotter keen to defuse Conor Murray row

Conor O’Shea: Win over South Africa can be Italy’s 1978

Rory Best warns Scotland must not be taken for granted


Breaking Stories

Manchester United reach EFL Cup final despite poor performance against Hull

Tiger Woods makes solid start at Farmers Insurance Open

Bernhard Langer rejects claim he complained to President Trump about US vote

Premiership duo tested positive for cocaine last season

Lifestyle

Guy Garvey and Elbow have produced a hugely hopeful record

The creativity movement and why you should try it

Truth deniers — or is that what they want you to think?

Live music review: Black Sabbath

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 