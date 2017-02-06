Niall Kenneally and JJ O’Neill tries secure victory for Cork Con

Cork Constitution 19 Dublin University 3: Cork Constitution avoided successive defeats by students from the capital by consolidating third spot in All-Ireland League Division 1A at Temple Hill on Saturday.

Having been turned over the previous week by UCD, Con were mindful of the serious threat posed by Dublin University, who had run them close for long periods in the corresponding fixture at College Green.

Both sides entered into the ‘have-a-go’ approach during an exciting first half as play flowed from one end to the other, yet it remained tryless as Con turned around 6-3 in front.

Tomas Quinlan kicked penalties after 15 and 36 minutes with Jack McDermott responding in the 32nd minute. Con, though, dominated on the resumption, grabbing a pair of match-winning tries in a four-minute spell.

Scrum-half John Poland created the opportunity for the first from captain Niall Kenneally after 51 minutes before Liam O’Connor send wing JJ O’Neill in for the second, 16-3.

A third Quinlan penalty made the game safe with 17 minutes remaining, but the visitors kept battling to the end.

In Division 1B, new Shannon boss Tom Hayes seems to be getting the best out of his squad following a gutsy 26-22 bonus point success at Old Wesley.

Naas underlined their promotion ambitions with a three-try 27-24 defeat of second-placed UL Bohemian on the University of Limerick’s 4G pitch.

CORK CONSTITUTION:

L O’Connell; JJ O’Neill, A McHenry, N Kenneally, captain, R Jermyn; T Quinlan, J Poland; L O’Connor, V O’Brien, G Sweeney; C Kindregan, B Hayes; G Lawler, L Cahill, J Murphy.

Replacements:

M Abbott, R Burke, R O’Neill, J Higgins, D Lyons.

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY:

M Silvester; T Maupin, M Courtney, K Dixon, B O’Hora; J McDermott, B Slater, captain; E O’Sullivan, P Finlay, A Keating; J Burke, P Dargan; N O’Riordan, T Ryan, D O’Flynn.

Replacements:

J Boland, D Higgins, R Dunne, D Joyce, P Murphy.

Referee:

G Clancy (IRFU)