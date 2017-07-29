Home»Sport»Soccer

Neymar walks out of Barcelona training

Saturday, July 29, 2017
Neymar has been pictured storming out of Barcelona training following an angry confrontation with new team-mate Nelson Semedo as speculation over the Brazilian’s future intensifies.

The 25-year-old, linked with a big-money transfer to Paris St Germain, appeared to be involved in a heated argument with Semedo during a training session in Miami ahead of today’s pre-season friendly against Real Madrid.

Neymar reportedly took exception to a challenge from Semedo, who recently signed from Benfica, and squared up to the right-back until Javier Mascherano quickly intervened. While Semedo walked away Neymar was restrained by Sergio Busquets and then threw his bib on the floor before kicking a ball at a vacant goal in anger and leaving the pitch.

Barcelona did not mention Neymar in a story on their website about the session, though he was pictured in good spirits.

He has scored three goals in two friendlies during Barca’s US tour, including the winner against Manchester United.

Ligue 1 giants PSG are reportedly willing to activate Neymar’s €222m buyout clause.

Last night, Brazil defender Thiago Silva dropped a hint about potential progress in the French club’s pursuit of Neymar, suggesting more information might emerge “soon”.

Meanwhile, Gareth Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett has dismissed the “ridiculous [and] stupid” speculation he could leave Real Madrid.

The 28-year-old is preparing for his fifth season at the Bernabeu, having won the Champions League three times during that spell.

Bale signed a new six-year contract with Real last October, but speculation was sparked by coach Zinedine Zidane’s comments after this week’s pre-season defeat to Manchester City in Los Angeles. The Frenchman said he could not guarantee Bale, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo would all be at the club at the start of the season.

“I hope the BBC [Bale, Benzema and Cristiano] stay for this season. I hope everyone remains,” he said after Wednesday’s friendly.

“I want everyone who is here now to stay... but anything can happen right up until August 31.”

That led to suggestions Bale could be the one to be offloaded, especially with Real interested in signing Monaco’s 18-year-old striker Kylian Mbappe in a world- record deal.

Barnett, though, has dismissed those claims.

KEYWORDS soccer, la liga, Neymar, Barcelona

