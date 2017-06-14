Home»Sport»Soccer

DONAL LENIHAN: Next seven days vital for Lions as selections for first test will be nailed down or squandered

Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Donal Lenihan

With four games played this Lions squad now fully appreciate the severity of the task ahead of them in the test series, writes Donal Lenihan.

